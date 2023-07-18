Legal Tech Market Analysis & Forecast for Next 5 Years | Luminance, Doctrina, Linklaters Nakhoda
Legal Tech Market Review: All Eyes on 2023 Outlook
Legal Tech Market will witness a 5.0% CAGR, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2028”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- HTF Market Intelligence published a new research publication on Legal Tech Market Insights, to 2028" with 150+pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Legal Tech market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Luminance (United Kingdom), Doctrina (Slovenia), Linklaters Nakhoda (United Kingdom), vLex (Spain), Drooms (Germany), LexisNexis (United Kingdom), ContractZen (Finland), SYKE (Finland), LawCanvas (Japan), NovumIP (Singapore)
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Legal Tech market to witness a CAGR of 5.0% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Legal Tech Comprehensive Study by Application (Document Management System, E-Discovery, Practice and Case Management, E-Billing, Contract Management, IP-Management, Legal Analytics, Others), Components (Software, Solutions), Enterprise Size (Large departments (40+ attorneys), Mid-sized departments (10-39 attorneys), Small departments (1-9 attorneys)), End-Users (Clients, Lawyers) Players and Region - Global Market Outlook to 2028. The Legal Tech market size is estimated to increase by USD 2.8 Billion at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 14.2 Billion.
Definition:
The legal tech market refers to the use of technology and software solutions to improve the delivery of legal services, streamline legal processes, and enhance overall efficiency and effectiveness in the legal industry.
Market Trends:
Blockchain for smart contracts
Cloud-based solutions
Market Drivers:
Increasing demand for efficiency and cost reduction
Rise in data volumes and digitization
Market Opportunities:
Data analytics and predictive analytics
Integration and interoperability
Market Restraints:
Market Challenges:
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of Legal Tech Market: Software, Solutions), Enterprise Size (Large departments (40+ attorneys), Mid-sized departments (10-39 attorneys), Small departments (1-9 attorneys)
Key Applications/end-users of Legal Tech Market: Document Management System, E-Discovery, Practice and Case Management, E-Billing, Contract Management, IP-Management, Legal Analytics, Others
With this report you will learn:
• Who the leading players are in Legal Tech Market?
• What you should look for in a Legal Tech
• What trends are driving the Market
• About the changing market behaviour over time with strategic view point to examine competition
Also included in the study are profiles of 15 Legal Tech vendors, pricing charts, financial outlook, swot analysis, products specification &comparisons matrix with recommended steps for evaluating and determining latest product/service offering.
List of players profiled in this report: Luminance (United Kingdom), Doctrina (Slovenia), Linklaters Nakhoda (United Kingdom), vLex (Spain), Drooms (Germany), LexisNexis (United Kingdom), ContractZen (Finland), SYKE (Finland), LawCanvas (Japan), NovumIP (Singapore)
