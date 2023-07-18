Icing Sugar Market by Excellent Revenue Growth: Tate & Lyle, Sudzucker, Cargill, Incorporated
Icing Sugar Market Forecast: What You Need To Know?
Icing Sugar Market will witness a 6.78% CAGR, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2028”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- HTF Market Intelligence published a new research publication on Icing Sugar Market Insights, to 2028" with 150+pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Icing Sugar market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Tate & Lyle (United Kingdom), Sudzucker AG (Germany), Cargill, Incorporated (United States), Domino Foods Inc. (United States), Imperial Sugar Company (United States), Rogers Sugar Inc. (Canada), Powdered Sugar Milling Company (United States), American Crystal Sugar Company (United States), Ragus Sugars Manufacturing Ltd. (United Kingdom), Nordic Sugar A/S (Denmark)
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Icing Sugar market to witness a CAGR of 6.78% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Global Icing Sugar Market Breakdown by Type (Regular Icing Sugar, Fondant Icing Sugar) by Form (Coarse-grained, Finely Ground, Ultra Refined) by Packaging (Retail Canisters, Packets, Boxes, Others) by Sales Channel (Online, Offline) by End Users (Home Bakers, Professional Bakers, Restaurants, Others) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific,. The Icing Sugar market size is estimated to increase by USD 4.18 Billion at a CAGR of 6.78% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 5.62 Billion.
Definition:
Icing sugar, also known as powdered sugar or confectioners' sugar, is a finely ground form of sugar that is commonly used in baking and confectionery. It is made by milling granulated sugar into a powdered form and then adding a small amount of cornstarch to prevent clumping.
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of Icing Sugar Market: Regular Icing Sugar, Fondant Icing Sugar
Key Applications/end-users of Icing Sugar Market: Home Bakers, Professional Bakers, Restaurants, Others
Market Trends:
Increase in Market Competition
Market Drivers:
The growing demand for icing sugar because rise in requirement in bakery and confectionery industries. Because of its quickly soluble and gives a smooth & creamy texture. The major adopting regions are North America and Europe because of the high presence of a high amount of bakery items on a daily basis. This drives the icing sugar market in a rapid manner.
Market Opportunities:
Development in Bakery and Food Industry and Enhancement in Distribution Channels Majorly in Emerging Economies Such as India, China
Market Restraints:
Development in Bakery and Food Industry and Enhancement in Distribution Channels Majorly in Emerging Economies Such as India, China
Market Challenges:
Development in Bakery and Food Industry and Enhancement in Distribution Channels Majorly in Emerging Economies Such as India, China
List of players profiled in this report: Tate & Lyle (United Kingdom), Sudzucker AG (Germany), Cargill, Incorporated (United States), Domino Foods Inc. (United States), Imperial Sugar Company (United States), Rogers Sugar Inc. (Canada), Powdered Sugar Milling Company (United States), American Crystal Sugar Company (United States), Ragus Sugars Manufacturing Ltd. (United Kingdom), Nordic Sugar A/S (Denmark)
Actual Numbers & In-Depth Analysis of Global Icing Sugar Market Size Estimation and Trends Available in Full Version of the Report.
