Microbiome Sequencing Market Set to Witness Explosive Growth Study by AMR

Microbiome Sequencing Market

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness highest growth during the forecast period, owing to increase in investments for microbiome sequencing techniques

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research is a leading market research firm, has released a comprehensive report analyzing the global microbiome sequencing market. The report unveils an optimistic outlook, forecasting explosive growth and transformative potential for the industry.

The microbiome sequencing market size was valued for USD 514 Million in 2021 and is estimated to reach $3,417.09 million by 2031, exhibiting a CAGR of 14.8% from 2022 to 2031.

CAGR: 14.8%

• Current Market Size: USD 514 Million

• Forecast Growing Region: APAC

• Largest Market: North America

• Projection Time: 2021- 2031

• Base Year: 2021

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/13945

The human microbiome, composed of trillions of microorganisms living in and on our bodies, has been a subject of extensive research in recent years. Microbiome sequencing, a cutting-edge technology that enables the study of these microbial communities, is gaining significant attention in the fields of healthcare, agriculture, and environmental sciences.

𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐨𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐲𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐬, 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬:

Rising Demand for Personalized Medicine: With advancements in microbiome research, healthcare providers are increasingly recognizing the crucial role of the microbiome in individual health outcomes. Microbiome sequencing holds the potential to pave the way for personalized treatment approaches, leading to improved patient outcomes.

Increasing Investment in Research and Development: Governments, private organizations, and major players in the biotechnology industry are actively investing in microbiome research and development. This surge in funding is fueling innovation, enhancing sequencing technologies, and accelerating the commercialization of microbiome-based products.

Growing Applications in Agriculture and Environmental Studies: The benefits of understanding the microbiome are not limited to human health. Agriculture and environmental sectors are also leveraging microbiome sequencing to enhance crop yields, develop eco-friendly solutions, and address sustainability challenges.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (235 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬, 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬, 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/microbiome-sequencing-market/purchase-options

Advancements in Next-Generation Sequencing Technologies: Next-generation sequencing platforms have undergone substantial advancements, resulting in increased efficiency, reduced costs, and higher throughput. These developments have significantly facilitated microbiome sequencing studies on a larger scale.

The report further emphasizes the potential of microbiome sequencing to revolutionize the healthcare industry, facilitate novel drug discovery, and drive the development of innovative probiotics and therapeutics.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

By technique, the RNA sequencing segment was highest contributor to the microbiome sequencing industry in 2021.

By research, outsourced segment dominated the market in 2021 with highest CAGR during

the forecast period.

On the basis of end user, the academic institutes and research centers segment dominated the microbiome sequencing industry in 2021 with highest CAGR during forecast period.

Region wise, North America generated the largest revenue in 2021. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

𝐃𝐨 𝐘𝐨𝐮 𝐇𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐀 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐫𝐲 ? 𝐀𝐬𝐤 𝐎𝐮𝐫 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/13945

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐢𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬-

Microbiome Insights

Clinical Microbiomics

Baseclear BV

CosmosID

Novogene Co., Ltd.

Zymo Research Corporation

Resphera Biosciences, LLC

OraSure Technologies (Diversigen)

Molecular Research LP

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 (𝐁𝐨𝐨𝐤 𝐍𝐨𝐰 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 10% 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭):

𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐀𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐑𝐨𝐛𝐨𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/healthcare-assistive-robot-market-A10981

𝐓𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐡𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/telerehabilitation-market-A31452

𝐕𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐨 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/vitiligo-treatment-market-A31464