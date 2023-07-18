Low Voltage Cable Market Size, Companies, Demand, Growth Drivers and Global Research Report 2023-2028

Low Voltage Cable Market Report 2023-2028

The report has segmented the global LV cable market on the basis of installation type, material, overhead product, underground product, end user and region.

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Low Voltage Cable Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028.” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global low voltage cable market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

How big is the low voltage cable market?

The global low voltage cable market size reached US$ 109.3 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 159.4 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% during 2023-2028.

Request for a sample report or buy full report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/low-voltage-cable-market/requestsample

What is low voltage cable?

Low voltage cables refer to electrical cables designed to carry current at low voltages, typically up to 1000 volts. Low voltage cables are made with different materials, including copper or aluminium conductors, and are insulated to ensure electrical safety.

Characteristics of low voltage cables include their flexibility, durability, and ability to handle low voltage currents efficiently. They are typically designed to withstand different environmental conditions, such as moisture, temperature variations, and mechanical stress. They can be categorized into different types, such as power cables, control cables, communication cables, and instrumentation cables.

Power cables are used for transmitting electrical power, while control cables are utilized for transmitting control signals and data. Communication cables enable the transmission of data signals, and instrumentation cables are employed for transmitting electrical signals for measurement and control purposes. Low voltage cables find application in various industries, including construction, manufacturing, utilities, telecommunications and transportation.

You Can Buy Report Directly and Get Up-To 10% Discount: https://www.imarcgroup.com/checkout?id=1567&method=1

What are the growth prospects and trends in the industry?

The increasing demand for electricity in various industries and sectors is contributing to the growth of the LV cable market. Moreover, the ongoing expansion and development of residential and commercial construction projects are fueling the market growth. The continuous advancements in technology and the rise of smart homes and buildings are driving the demand for low voltage cables. These cables play a crucial role in supporting automated systems, intelligent lighting, home automation, and other smart features, which require efficient and reliable power transmission at lower voltage levels. The increasing focus on renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind power, is boosting the market growth of low voltage cables.

The expansion of the telecommunications industry and the growing demand for data transmission are driving the market growth. Moreover, the upgrading and modernization of existing power infrastructure and distribution networks are creating opportunities for the low voltage cable market.

The focus on energy efficiency and sustainable practices is another factor driving the market growth. Moreover, the growing awareness of electrical safety regulations and the need for reliable power distribution systems are boosting the market for low voltage cables. These cables are designed to meet safety standards and ensure secure electrical connections. The expansion of transportation infrastructure, including railways and airports, is also driving the demand for low voltage cables. These cables are used for power distribution in trains, buses, and other vehicles, supporting the transportation industry's growth.

Additionally, the emergence of smart grid systems and the need for efficient power management and distribution are driving the market growth of low voltage cables. The increasing investments in infrastructure development projects, such as roads, bridges, and tunnels, are also contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, the growing demand for reliable and uninterrupted power supply in residential, commercial, and industrial sectors is boosting the market for low voltage cables.

Other factors such as integration of low voltage cables in automation and robotics systems, expanding e-commerce industry and the rising demand for efficient warehouse and logistics operations are driving the market growth of low voltage cables across the globe.

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

Low voltage cable companies:

• Prysmian Group

• Nexans

• General Cable

• ABB

• Sumitomo Electric Industries

• NKT

• Encore Wire Corporation

• Finolex Cables

• TE Connectivity

• Caledonian Cables

• Polycab Wires

• Leoni

• Southwire

• Wanda Group

• Hangzhou Cable

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report With TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=1567&flag=C

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Installation Type:

• Overhead

• Underground

Breakup by Material:

• Copper

• Aluminum

Breakup by Overhead Product:

• Conductors

• Fittings and Fixtures

• Others

Breakup by Underground Product:

• PVC Cables

• XLPE Cables

• Cable Terminations

• Cable Joints

• Others

Breakup by End-User:

• Infrastructure

• Industrial

• Renewables

Geographical Analysis:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.