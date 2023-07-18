U.S. Baby Infant Formula Market to Observe Utmost CAGR of 8.6% by 2030, Size, Share, Demand & Competitive Outlook

U.S. Baby Infant Formula Market

Increase in number of women participating in labor force and high nutritional content of infant formula drive the growth of the U.S. baby infant formula market.

PORTLAND, OR, US, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in number of women participating in labor force and high nutritional content of infant formula drive the growth of the U.S. baby infant formula market. On the other hand, government initiatives to promote breastfeeding impede the growth to some extent. However, growing preference toward organic baby food & drinks, extensive research on prebiotics and probiotics in baby food, and developments in technology resulting in emergence of new products are expected to open new opportunities in the industry.

The U.S. baby infant formula market size was valued at $3.88 billion 2020, and is projected to reach $6.78 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.6% from 2021 to 2030. In 2020, the carbohydrate segment accounted for 56.4% of the market share. First few years of an infant are crucial as the infant is in its growth phase, requiring appropriate nutrition. Carbohydrates are the major fuel source of infants, and are essential for proper growth and development. Offering infants healthy, nutrient-dense carbohydrates is expected to optimize their growth and maintain a healthy body weight.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤:

In addition, upsurge in awareness among consumers regarding the health benefits associated with organic infant formula has led to increase in preference for organic baby drinks. Thus, baby infant formula free from ingredients such as added sugar, sodium, and preservatives is anticipated to gain traction in the U.S., thereby contributing toward the growth of the market. However, concerns related to food safety and decline in birth rate hamper the U.S. baby infant formula market growth.

The U.S. baby infant formula market is analyzed across product type, ingredients, and distribution channel. Based on product type, the infant milk segment accounted for around nearly three-fifths of the total market share in 2020, and is anticipated to rule the roost by 2030. The growing-up milk segment would register the fastest CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period.

Physician recommends infant formula as an alternative to breastmilk. As many working mothers resume their jobs shortly after giving birth, infant formula serves as a healthy and nutritious alternative that can be fed at convenience. Thus, increase in participation of women in labor force has led to rise in preference for infant formula for their babies. This acts as a key driving force of the baby infant formula market in the U.S. Furthermore, high nutrition contents in baby infant formula, change in lifestyle, rise in middle-class population, and increase in disposable income are expected to propel the market growth during the U.S. baby infant formula market forecast period.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

The key players studied in the report are Abbott Laboratories, Arla Foods Amba, Aussie Bubs, Bobbie, Campbell Soups Company, Dana Dairy Group Ltd, Danone Sa, D-Signstore, Else Nutrition Holdings Inc, Hipp Gmbh & Co. Vertrieb Kg, Holle Baby Food Ag, Kabrita Usa, Nature’s One, Llc, Nestle S.A, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, And The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

Furthermore, infant milk contains nutrients, minerals, and vitamins necessary for the development and growth of the baby. Moreover, launch activities and promotion of the infant formula in the U.S. have led to high penetration of infant formula.

