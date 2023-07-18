Intellectual Property Management Market Demand Is Likely To Surge at a 16.3% CAGR by 2032 | Questel, TM Cloud, Patsnapo

Intellectual Property Management Market

Surge in rapid modernization and an increase in the number of disputes are primarily driving the intellectual property management market growth.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, the global intellectual property management industry generated $8.6 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $37.7 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 16.3% from 2023 to 2032. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios.

The global intellectual property management market is experiencing growth due to several factors, including rapid modernization, and an increase in disputes. However, rising costs associated with protection and enforcement limit market growth. Moreover, greater emphasis on digitalization is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for market growth in the upcoming years.

COVID-19 Scenario:

• The outbreak of COVID-19 had a negative impact on the global intellectual property management market.

• Though there has been huge growth in the intellectual property sector after the pandemic, a post-COVID world is more likely to encourage tech businesses to license their current IP portfolios and motivate their cash reserves.

• Moreover, the demand for IP management services has increased due to the growing number of patent filings and the need for businesses to protect their intangible assets. During the anticipated time, this tendency will help the market for intellectual property management grow rapidly post-pandemic.

By deployment mode, the on-premise segment contributed to the highest share in 2022, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global intellectual property management market revenue, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. owing to a broad spectrum of advantages, including end-to-end control of the software, protection of intellectual property within the business, and the ability to manage significant customization of the software whenever required. On the other hand, the cloud segment would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 18.2% throughout the forecast period, owing to solutions hosted and maintained by a third-party provider. This enables enterprises to pay on a need-based basis and efficiently scale up or down depending on user requirements, overall consumption, and the growth of the company.

By component, the software segment held the major share in 2022, contributing to nearly three-fourths of the global intellectual property management market revenue, and is projected to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Due to a number of businesses implementing intellectual property management solutions for security and protection, the adoption of these solutions is further aided by the automated capabilities and improved visibility that digital immune technologies provide for identifying and thwarting threats. However, the services segment would showcase the fastest CAGR of 18.4% during the forecast period, owing to the use of software programs that maximize the cost of an existing installation by optimizing it and reducing deployment costs and risks, all of which contribute to the growth of the market for intellectual property management.

By end user, the IT and telecom segment accounted for nearly one-third of the global Intellectual property management market share in 2022 and are projected to rule the roost by 2032. Due to the fact that they offer a framework for sharing and licensing intellectual property. Intellectual property management also makes corporate partnerships and collaborations easier. The manufacturing segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 20.6% throughout the forecast period, owing to the identification, protection, and exploitation of a company's intellectual assets, such as patents, trademarks, copyrights, and trade secrets, which constitute intellectual property management in the manufacturing industry.

By region, North America held the major share in 2022, garnering more than one-third of the global intellectual property management market revenue. Due to the increase in the need to protect creations of the mind in the U.S., which is further driven by the economic, technological, and cultural significance of intellectual property, as well as the need to combat counterfeiting, piracy, and global competition. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to retain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2032. The same region would also portray the fastest CAGR of 19.3% during the forecast period.

The key players operating in the intellectual property management industry include Anaqua, Inc., Clarivate Plc, Innovation Asset Group, Inc., Gemalto Nv (Thales Digital Identity And Security), Questel, Tm Cloud, Patrix Ab, Patsnap, Alt Legal, Inc. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the intellectual property management industry.

The report analyzes these key players in the global intellectual property management market. These players have adopted various strategies, such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others, to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, developments, and product portfolios of every market player.

