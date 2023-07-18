Adventures in Good Company Revolutionizes Women's Travel with Innovative 'Slackpacking' Tours
Our 'slackpacking' tours open up a world of possibilities, enabling women to explore the great outdoors with confidence, build lasting friendships, and create lifelong memories.”FORT COLLINS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Adventures in Good Company, a leading provider of outdoor adventure trips for women, is proud to announce their groundbreaking 'slackpacking' tours. These innovative adventures redefine women's travel by offering a perfect balance between adventure, comfort, and empowerment, allowing participants to explore the world in a whole new way.
Slackpacking, a style of hiking unique to Adventures in Good Company, means participants carry only what they need for the day, unburdened by the added weight of a shelter, multiple days’ worth of food, and other overnight essentials. ‘Slackpacking’ combines the joys of hiking a continuous section of the Appalachian Trail with the convenience of comfortable accommodations, a warm bed, a hot shower and a hearty meal each evening.
The 'slackpacking' experience with Adventures in Good Company offers the following key features and benefits:
1. Empowering Women's Travel: Adventures in Good Company has a long-standing commitment to empowering women through outdoor experiences. The 'slackpacking' tours provide a safe and supportive environment for women to challenge themselves, build confidence, and forge lifelong connections with like-minded adventurers. Currently, all ‘slackpacking’ tours take place on the Appalachian Trail, covering nearly a quarter of the trail’s 2,200-mile length!
2. Expertly Curated Itineraries: Each 'slackpacking' tour is thoughtfully designed to showcase the most stunning and inspiring sections of the Appalachian Trail, ensuring participants have a truly immersive experience that connects them with nature's beauty and the local culture. Current tours include Slackpacking Georgia, Slackpacking Maine, Slackpacking Virginia, Slackpacking Harper’s Ferry, Slackpacking Massachusetts, Slackpacking Vermont, and Slackpacking Maryland.
3. Comfortable Accommodations: At the end of each day's hike, participants will retreat to carefully selected accommodations, ranging from cozy lodges to charming inns, where they can relax, rejuvenate, and indulge in well-deserved comfort. This allows participants to continue hiking a continuous section of the trail, picking up where they left off the day before.
4. Knowledgeable Guides: Highly skilled and experienced guides accompany the tours, providing expert guidance, sharing local insights, and ensuring the safety and enjoyment of all participants throughout the journey.
"At Adventures in Good Company, we believe that women deserve extraordinary travel experiences that combine adventure, comfort, and empowerment. Our 'slackpacking' tours open up a world of possibilities, enabling women to explore the great outdoors with confidence, build lasting friendships, and create lifelong memories." Kelly Kimple, CEO
Adventures in Good Company is a leading provider of outdoor adventure trips designed exclusively for women. With a passion for empowering women through transformative travel experiences, Adventures in Good Company offers a diverse range of guided tours and expeditions to captivating destinations around the world. With a focus on fostering camaraderie, personal growth, and connection with nature, each adventure is thoughtfully crafted to provide unforgettable moments, build confidence, and create lifelong memories. Founded in 1999, Adventures in Good Company continues to inspire and empower women of all ages and backgrounds to embrace the joy and adventure of outdoor exploration.
