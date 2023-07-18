Understand the scope of the refugee crisis in the Americas
Current trends in the American Hemisphere, resolutions to protect asylum seekers, future problems connected to this challenge and possible solutions.
Forced displacement in the Americas is unprecedented in terms of complexity and dimension with various regional humanitarian situations taking place.”WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The G20 Interfaith Forum (IF20), in partnership with the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) and the Organization of American States (OAS) is gathering experts on the refugee crisis in the Americas for a free webinar.
— Juan Carlos Murillo Gonzalez
The webinar will spotlight the plight of America’s refugees, current trends in the American Hemisphere, resolutions to protect asylum seekers, future problems connected to this challenge and possible solutions.
Juan Carllos Murilla Gonzalez, one of the speakers in the upcoming webinar, said the crisis in this area of the world is extreme:
"Forced displacement in the Americas is unprecedented in terms of complexity and dimension with various regional humanitarian situations taking place,” Gonzalez said. “One out of five displaced persons in the world live in the Americas. Most refugees, asylum seekers and other displaced persons in the Americas come from the region: Latin America and the Caribbean."
Raphael Marcus, another panelist, provided more context:
"Displacement across the Americas is rising to levels never seen before. Today, more than 20 million people are forcibly displaced in the region,” Marcus said. “While most countries have demonstrated extraordinary support and solidarity, the needs extend far beyond their resources, and the role of civil society organizations, Refugee Led Organizations (RLOs), and NGOs is crucial to providing protection and assistance to refugees, IDPs, and migrants.
“Ultimately, these actors are on the ground, filling gaps and assisting at multiple points of the journeys of those who have been forcibly displaced and can, therefore, greatly contribute to a more holistic, better-coordinated response. However, many of these actors encounter significant challenges, including limited resources, politicization of aid, access restrictions, and difficulties navigating the humanitarian architecture. To address these challenges, there is a pressing need to enhance coordination mechanisms by making them more inclusive and to increase information sharing and joint decision-making among stakeholders, which will, in turn bolster interinstitutional cooperation and lead to a more effective response."
Representatives from UNHCR said 42 percent of their new asylum applications for 2022 were made by nationals of Latin America and the Caribbean countries. Colombia was hosting the second-largest number of refugees worldwide, which included 2.5 million people from Venezuela.
Population movements continue throughout the Americas with increased movements toward Central America, Mexico, and the United States of America. UNHCR serves over 7 million internally displaced people in Columbia, El Salvador, and Honduras. Across the region, there are immediate needs for life-saving assistance, essential survival, and emergency shelter.
The webinar is free to the public and will take place on Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. EDT.
Register at https://bit.ly/americas-refugees-crisis
Speakers will include:
• Juan Carlos Murilla Gonzalez – Head of Bureau of External Engagement Service for the Americas, UNHCR
• Cynthia Juarez Lange – Thought leader in global mobility programs with over 30 year’s experience in immigration law, pro bono work, and nonprofit work dedicated to helping the lives of refugees and immigrants
• Raphael Marcus – Senior Vice President in charge of International Programs, US Programs, Emergency Response and Humanitarian Partnership, Policy and Practice at HIAS
• Betilde Muñoz-Pogossian – Director of the Department of Social Inclusion of the Secretariat for Access to Rights and Equity at OAS.
About the G20 Process
The Group of Twenty, or G20, is the premier forum for international economic cooperation,
bringing together the leaders of Earth’s most prosperous economies. Collectively, G20
members represent around 80 percent of the world’s economic output, two-thirds of the
global population and three-quarters of international trade. Throughout the year,
representatives from G20 countries gather to discuss financial and socioeconomic issues as
well as broader humanitarian issues targeted by the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.
About the G20 Interfaith Forum
The G20 Interfaith Forum seeks global solutions by collaborating with religious thought
leaders and political representatives to help shape the overall G20 agenda. It draws on the
vital roles that religious institutions and beliefs play in world affairs, reflecting a rich
diversity of institutions, ideas, and values. Through its extensive network of networks, it
helps prioritize key global policy goals and point toward practical means of implementation
at every level of society.
For more information, please visit www.g20interfaith.org.
