Sawa EcoSolutions Listed on Puro.earth's Accelerate Program, Leading Biochar Carbon Removal Initiatives in Indonesia
Sawa EcoSolutions, Indonesia's first Large-scale Carbon Dioxide Removal (CDR) initiative, is proud to announce its listing on Puro.earth's Accelerate program.
Sawa EcoSolutions is proud to lead the biochar revolution in Indonesia, turning pressing environmental challenges into opportunities for sustainable growth.”JAKARTA, INDONESIA, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sawa EcoSolutions, a Singaporean climate technology company with operations in Indonesia, is proud to announce its recent listing on Puro.earth's Accelerate program. This listing marks a significant milestone for the company, underlining its position as a leader of biochar-based Carbon Dioxide Removal (CDR) in Indonesia.
— Theresa Hopkins
Puro.earth is a leading ICROA certified carbon standard, specializing in engineered Carbon Dioxide Removal, and holds the distinguished position of being the world's leading standard for biochar-based CDR. The inclusion of Sawa EcoSolutions in Puro.earth's Accelerate program serves as a testament to the innovative and impactful work being undertaken by the start-up since its inception in early 2022.
Further demonstrating Sawa EcoSolutions' commitment to sustainability and innovation, the start-up has announced plans for the construction of its first site between Q3 and Q4 of 2023. The site, located in the Majalengka regency in West Java, will leverage the untapped potential of waste sugarcane bagasse from a local sugar mill.
This waste, currently posing severe environmental and health issues—including respiratory problems, excessive methane emissions, and pest infestations—will be transformed into biochar. The site is projected to generate approximately 5,000 tonnes of biochar per year, contributing to an estimated 6,500 CO2 removals.
"Sawa EcoSolutions is proud to lead the biochar revolution in Indonesia, turning pressing environmental challenges into opportunities for sustainable growth," said Theresa Hopkins, the project lead for Sawa EcoSolutions. "Our listing on Puro.earth's Accelerate program underscores our determination and our potential. We look forward to harnessing the power of waste sugarcane bagasse, transforming it into a crucial part of our mission to combat climate change."
Sawa EcoSolutions is a Singaporean climate technology company with operations in Indonesia. Formed in early 2022, the company is dedicated to advancing biochar-based Carbon Dioxide Removal (CDR) solutions. Its efforts are recognized by Puro.earth, the world's leading standard for biochar-based CDR, marking Sawa EcoSolutions as the pioneer and leader in this field within Indonesia.
