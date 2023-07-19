Global Optical Transceiver Market Is Projected To Grow At A 14% Rate Through The Forecast Period
The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Optical Transceiver Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the optical transceiver market research. As per TBRC’s optical transceiver market forecast, the optical transceiver market size is predicted to reach a value of $17.30 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 14.5% through the forecast period.
Increasing data traffic is expected to propel the growth of the market going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest optical transceiver market share. Major players in the market include Coherent Corp, Accelink Technology Co. Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Broadcom Inc., Source Photonics Inc., Hisense Broadband Inc., Juniper Networks Inc., Cisco Systems, Fujitsu Optical Components Limited, Lumentum Holdings Inc., Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Perle Systems.
Optical Transceiver Market Segmentation
1) By Type: Single Mode Fiber, Multimode Fiber
2) By Protocol: Ethernet, Fiber Channel, CWDM and DWDM, FTTx, Other Protocols
3) By Connector: LC connector, SC connector, MPO connector, RJ-45
4) By Wavelength: Long-range, Extended-range, Short-range
5) By Application: Data Centers, Telecommunication
This type of transceiver refers to small and powerful interconnect device that can transmit and receive data which are transferred in the form of light pulses across an optical fiber at very high speeds and over vast distances in optical networking and communication. It is used to transforms electrical impulses into optical (light) signals and optical signals into electrical signals.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Optical Transceiver Market Trends And Strategies
4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Optical Transceiver Market Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
