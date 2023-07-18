Jason Mitchell Group (JMG) to Facilitate Exclusive Real Estate Networking Event in Milwaukee

Jason Mitchell Group, Milwaukee Event

In response to the increasing demand from its partners, Jason Mitchell Group (JMG), one of America's top real estate brokerages, is excited to announce an exclusive networking event in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The event is scheduled for July 20th, 2023, at 12 PM CDT at the Trade Hotel, 420 West Juneau Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53203.

This event presents a unique platform for real estate professionals to engage directly with Jason Mitchell, CEO of JMG. Mitchell, an esteemed figure in the industry, will share valuable insights and strategies that have driven his team to the pinnacle of the real estate market.

The event is designed to equip real estate professionals with the tools to expand their business. Participants will gain knowledge on leveraging high-volume referral partners, a key strategy that has significantly contributed to JMG's success. The event will also underscore the role of continuous training and development in delivering exceptional service to clients.

This event marks JMG's strategic move to extend its unique approach to real estate in Milwaukee. It offers an opportunity for real estate professionals to carve their real estate identity, augment their book of business, and evolve into something more substantial.

This is an exceptional opportunity for real estate professionals to network with industry leaders and learn from the best. Limited space is available for this free event. Interested parties are encouraged to register promptly to secure their spot.

For those unable to attend the event, JMG offers the opportunity to connect through their website.

About Jason Mitchell Group:

Jason Mitchell Group (JMG) is more than a brokerage; it's a community of successful industry leaders. The group offers unparalleled business opportunities with premier partnerships.

For more information or to register for the event, visit the event page here.