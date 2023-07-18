Webasto Adds to its Intelligent Charging Family with ProCore Edge Series

Intelligent charging systems available in three, five and ten bay units

MONROVIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Webasto Charging Systems Inc., a subsidiary of Webasto Group, today announced the latest addition to the company’s intelligent charging family, the PosiCharge ProCore Edge™ charger, that fully supports a wide array of industrial forklift batteries of varying, type, brand, voltage and size.

“The ProCore Edge is built on the same technology that has earned the industry-leading fast-charge line the reputation for delivering reliability and extending battery life,” said Christina Di Sano, Director of Sales, Webasto Charging Systems. “Material handling operators will notice the intelligent smart controls, universal control board, and proprietary charge algorithms that will optimize the performances of lead acid and lithium batteries.”

While the company’s historical focus has been to provide solutions to the fast-charging industry, the ProCore Edge is specifically designed to propel Webasto forward in the conventional, opportunity, and fast charge sector. The ProCore Edge complements the current roster of products and further deepens the company’s presence in the industrial charging space.

As added value, ProCore Edge offers a value-oriented charging solution that provides convenience, efficiency, flexibility, and affordability. Low upfront costs allow for maximum return on the initial investment – while reaping the benefits of a smart charging system that improves the performance and efficiency of the electric forklift fleet.

ProCore Edge frees up warehouse space and reduces the demands on personnel. Productivity is enhanced, assets are optimized, battery rooms are eliminated, and workplace safety is improved. Communication with the wireless Battery Monitoring Identification Devices (BMID) provides real-time battery data to ensure each battery is properly and safely charged.

The intelligent charging system delivers multi-voltage flexibility and is easily adaptable for any battery chemistry. Built-in features and functionality typically only found on our premium fast charger solutions ensure that your material handling operation is fully supported – all while being easy to use, safe and reliable.

ProCore Edge uses the same innovative app as the original ProCore, meaning consumers can program and download data from a smartphone running iOS or Android. Set up new units remotely, troubleshoot, and make changes to the fleet – all from the palm of your hand. No special tools are required to install or service and check the state of charge of each battery or start/stop a charge session from a phone.

Key Features Include:

• Communications with wireless BMID through Bluetooth

• Mobile app programming / data download

• Future-proof technology – iOS software updater

• Universal controller with proprietary charge algorithms

• Reduce Arc Technology with anti-arc option

• Hi-frequency modular power stage

• Multi voltage range: 24-96V

• LED light bar status indicator

• Comprehensive data analytics

• High efficiency

• Modular design for reliability and scalability

• USB port to allow for detailed diagnostics and software uploading

• Backwards compatible with BMIDs

• Available in three, five and ten bay options

About Webasto:

The Webasto Group is a global innovative systems partner to the mobility industry and one of the 100 largest suppliers to the automotive sector worldwide. The company's offering includes in-house developed roof, heating, and cooling systems for various types of vehicles, batteries and charging solutions for hybrid and electric vehicles, and additional services related to thermal management and electromobility. Among the customers of Webasto are manufacturers of passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and boats, as well as dealers and end customers. In 2021, the Group generated sales of 3.7 billion euros and employed around 15,700 people at over 50 locations. The headquarters of the company, which was founded in 1901, is located in Stockdorf near Munich (Germany). For more information, please visit www.webasto-group.com

