iFlex Stretch Studios Signs Three Franchise License Agreements in Houston Region
EINPresswire.com/ -- iFlex Stretch Studios – the latest concept from the founders of The Joint Chiropractic, one of the top health and wellness franchising success stories in recent decades – announced today that it entered into franchise agreements for the development of three studios in the Houston, Texas region. The franchisees are Zahra Shariff and Andrew Cox.
Ms. Shariff is an internal medicine physician with experience as a medical executive and Mr. Cox is a retired firefighter and paramedic who also serves as a health and safety consultant for major corporate clients. “Drew and I look forward to applying our combined 36 years of experience in the health and wellness field to expand the availability of assisted stretching to clients in our market area,” said Ms. Shariff. Mr. Cox added, “Zahra and I firmly believe in the benefits of assisted stretching and are eager to serve the wellness needs of individuals in Houston who seek to increase their ActivespanTM.”
“We are thrilled to welcome experienced health and wellness practitioners like Zahra and Drew to the iFlex family,” said James Adelman, iFlex’s president. “As Drew stated, Activespan is our mission.” “Signifying more than just lifespan, Activespan is the term we use to describe the ability to stay in the game, and assisted stretching has been proven to keep people in the game longer, no matter their age or what that game is,” Adelman added. “Science has shown that assisted stretching can enhance flexibility and strength, minimize exercise recovery time, release tension, and improve neurological control during a variety of activities. All this adds up to feeling better and staying active longer.”
Lewis Pope, a principal in Houston Regional Developer TexFlex LLC, added, “We are elated to further grow the Texas market and we know Zahara and Drew will leverage their strong backgrounds and experiences to deliver great wellness services and build a strong foundation for the iFlex Houston region.”
iFlex has 141 locations in development through regional developers in Virginia, Texas, Florida and California. Anyone seeking business opportunities in the wellness space can learn more about iFlex on the company’s website, www.iflexfranchise.com.
About iFlex
Based in Scottsdale, Arizona, iFlex is an assisted stretching concept created by the innovators who founded The Joint Chiropractic, one of the nation’s leading networks of affordable chiropractic care, which has grown to 800-plus locations. With iFlex, the same team is bringing to market scientifically based and clinically proven professional stretching affordably and conveniently. Regional development and studio ownership opportunities are available. For more information, visit www.iflexfranchise.com.
###
© 2023 iFlex Franchise. iFlex and ActiveSpan are trademarks of iFlex Franchise. Some of the brand names mentioned are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies and are used for identification purposes only.
Lyle W Myers
Ms. Shariff is an internal medicine physician with experience as a medical executive and Mr. Cox is a retired firefighter and paramedic who also serves as a health and safety consultant for major corporate clients. “Drew and I look forward to applying our combined 36 years of experience in the health and wellness field to expand the availability of assisted stretching to clients in our market area,” said Ms. Shariff. Mr. Cox added, “Zahra and I firmly believe in the benefits of assisted stretching and are eager to serve the wellness needs of individuals in Houston who seek to increase their ActivespanTM.”
“We are thrilled to welcome experienced health and wellness practitioners like Zahra and Drew to the iFlex family,” said James Adelman, iFlex’s president. “As Drew stated, Activespan is our mission.” “Signifying more than just lifespan, Activespan is the term we use to describe the ability to stay in the game, and assisted stretching has been proven to keep people in the game longer, no matter their age or what that game is,” Adelman added. “Science has shown that assisted stretching can enhance flexibility and strength, minimize exercise recovery time, release tension, and improve neurological control during a variety of activities. All this adds up to feeling better and staying active longer.”
Lewis Pope, a principal in Houston Regional Developer TexFlex LLC, added, “We are elated to further grow the Texas market and we know Zahara and Drew will leverage their strong backgrounds and experiences to deliver great wellness services and build a strong foundation for the iFlex Houston region.”
iFlex has 141 locations in development through regional developers in Virginia, Texas, Florida and California. Anyone seeking business opportunities in the wellness space can learn more about iFlex on the company’s website, www.iflexfranchise.com.
About iFlex
Based in Scottsdale, Arizona, iFlex is an assisted stretching concept created by the innovators who founded The Joint Chiropractic, one of the nation’s leading networks of affordable chiropractic care, which has grown to 800-plus locations. With iFlex, the same team is bringing to market scientifically based and clinically proven professional stretching affordably and conveniently. Regional development and studio ownership opportunities are available. For more information, visit www.iflexfranchise.com.
###
© 2023 iFlex Franchise. iFlex and ActiveSpan are trademarks of iFlex Franchise. Some of the brand names mentioned are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies and are used for identification purposes only.
Lyle W Myers
Chief Development Officer
lwmyers@iflexfranchise.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram