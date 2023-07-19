Nijigen no Mori "NARUTO＆BORUTO Shinobi-Zato" Summer Event: “Water Style: Water Dragon Bullet Technique!” Begins July 22

The Second Hokage Tobirama Senju | ⒸMasashi Kishimoto Scott / Shueisha · TV Tokyo · Pierrot Ninjutsu Hand Seals | ⒸMasashi Kishimoto Scott / Shueisha · TV Tokyo · Pierrot

Midsummer Water Festival “Water Style: Water Dragon Bullet Technique” will run from Saturday, July 22 to Sunday, September 3 at Nijigen no Mori!

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO-KEN, JAPAN, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Get soaking wet at "NARUTO＆BORUTO Shinobi-Zato" in this summer-only event that guarantees fun for the whole family! The Midsummer Water Technique Festival “Water Style: Water Dragon Bullet Technique” will run for a limited period only from Saturday, July 22 to Sunday, September 3.

During this event, participants will gather in the designated area in front of Hokage Rock and receive a lecture from one of our jonin staff members about the hand seals needed to activate the Water Style: Water Dragon Bullet technique. When the participants successfully perform the seals and chant the technique’s name, a jet of 70 liters of water will be sprayed high into the air! Seeing this exciting ninja technique work right before your eyes is sure to make you feel like a real ninja. So sharpen up your techniques and get ready to make a big splash at Shinobi-Zato this summer!

■Summary: Midsummer Water Technique Festival “Water Style: Water Dragon Bullet Technique!”

Dates: From Saturday, July 22 to Sunday, September 3

Time: 15:00~16:00 ※Please book at reception on the day of your visit.

Fee: Free of charge ※Not including admission fee.

Important notes:

・There are no changing rooms within the facility.

・Water may spray outside of the designated event area.

URL: https://nijigennomori.com/en/naruto_shinobizato/