Summer Events at Nijigen no Mori "NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato": Water Guns, Ninja Stars, Riddles, Fortunes, and More

From July to September: Water Guns, Ninja Stars, Riddles, Fortunes, and More at Nijigen no Mori "NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato".

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO-KEN, JAPAN, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Nijigennomori Inc. (Headquarters: Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture, President: Hiroshige Sadamatsu), operator of the Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Anime Park Nijigen no Mori, is introducing four special events at its popular attraction "NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato" to welcome the summer season.

■Summer Event: "Super Analog Ninja Gear! Strike From the Shadows Like a True Ninja!"

Get them before they get you! A water gun survival game full of thrills and spills! Dive into a thrilling summer-only game of wits and skill, “Super Analog Ninja Gear! Strike From the Shadows Like a True Ninja!", running from Saturday, July 1 to Sunday, September 3.

The game takes place inside Nijigen no Mori's "NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato", in the open space in front of Hokage Rock. Armed with water guns, players will try to shoot the target stuck to their opponent’s forehead. The team who soaks all their opponents’ targets first are the winners. Members of the winning team will all receive a special sticker as a prize! Friends and family can battle it out in teams of up to 4 people. Chase away the summer heat with a blast of chilly water!

Dates: Saturday, July 1 to Sunday, September 3

Hours: 3 times per day from 12:30, 13:30, and 14:30

Location: 2425 Kusumoto, Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture (In front of Hokage Rock at Nijigen no Mori "NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato")

Price: Adults (middle school students and above): 200 yen / Children aged 12 and below: Free *Not including admission fee.

Participants: 2 teams with up to 4 players per team.

Contents: Participants will be divided into 2 teams, and will receive a water gun and target to attach to their forehead. Players will shoot water at each other within the designated area and attempt to wet the targets on their opponent’s forehead. The first team to wet all of their opponents’ targets will be the winner. All members of the winning team will receive a special sticker as a prize.

URL：https://nijigennomori.com/en/naruto_shinobizato/

■Summer Event: "Shinobi-Zato Crafting Corner Vol. 1 ~Ninja Star Training Scroll~"

A special kids-only crafting corner is coming to "NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato" for the first time! Get ready for the "Shinobi-Zato Crafting Corner Vol. 1 ~Ninja Star Training Scroll~"! This event will run for a limited time only between Saturday, July 8 and Saturday, September 2.

Children aged 6 and under will be able to enjoy a shuriken crafting experience at the Shinobi-Zato Workshop and challenge themselves with ninja star ninjutsu training. During the crafting experience, participants can use stickers on safe rubber ninja stars to create their own unique, personalized stars. Then it’s time for ninja star ninjutsu training! The participants will be assigned their first mission as aspiring ninjas - to use their handcrafted ninja stars and hit as many targets as they can!

Dates: Saturday, July 8 to Saturday, September 2

Hours: 12:00~17:00

*Opening hours may be subject to change without prior notification.

Location: 2425 Kusumoto, Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture

Target: Children aged 6 years and under

*Must be accompanied by at least 1 adult to enter the attraction.

Price: 300 yen *Not including admission fee.

Contents: Enjoy a ninja star crafting experience and ninja star ninjutsu training session.

① Ninja star crafting experience. Craft personalized rubber ninja stars by adding stickers and writing your name on the stars.

② Ninja star Ninjutsu training. Throw your completed ninja stars at the targets for the chance to win a special prize!

URL: https://nijigennomori.com/en/naruto_shinobizato/

■Summer Event: "NARUTO Shippuden x Dramatic Riddle Game, Shinobi-Zato Special Mission #019: The Hope of Uchiha"

Two members of the ever-popular Uchiha clan will be coming to "NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato". The riddle-solving game "NARUTO Shippuden x Dramatic Riddle Game, Shinobi-Zato Special Mission #019: The Hope of Uchiha" will feature Itachi and Shisui Uchiha in an all-original story, running from Saturday, July 1 to Sunday, September 24.

Participants will join Itachi and Shisui on a special mission as the dark side of Hidden Leaf Village, searching for codes and solving riddles hidden across Shinobi-Zato. A paper fan, the symbol of the Uchiha clan, will help decipher the codes! As a reward for completing the mission, successful participants will receive original Shinobi-Zato novelty goods! This story of hope, from before Itachi left Hidden Leaf Village and during Shisui's lifetime, is a Naruto fan's dream and can only be experienced at Shinobi-Zato!

Dates: Saturday, July 1 to Sunday, September 24

Hours: 10:00~22:00 (final admission at 20:00)

Location: 2425 Kusumoto, Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture

Price: 1,500 yen (tax included) *Not including admission fee.

URL: https://nijigennomori.com/en/naruto_shinobizato/

■Summer Event: "Shinobi-Zato Shrine 'Ice Release' Fortune Event"

The summer-only event "Shinobi-Zato Shrine 'Ice Release' Fortune Event" at "NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato" will have participants search the anime park for riddles and uncover fortune slips, from Saturday, July 1 to Sunday, September 3.

Five small shrines will be hidden across Shinobi-Zato, and participants will be able to uncover their fortune by finding the secret passwords. The fortunes feature a particular special "trick" – wet it with ice to uncover the popular NARUTO characters Naruto Uzumaki and Sasuke Uchiha along with the fortune! This freezing cold fortune event on Awaji Island, the "birthplace of Japan" according to Japanese legend, is best enjoyed with friends and family!

Dates: Saturday, July 1 to Sunday, September 3

Hours: 10:00~22:00 (final admission at 20:00)

Location: 2425 Kusumoto, Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture

Price: 300 yen *Not including admission fee.

Content: Participants will receive a special kit with a map of the 5 small shrine locations in Shinobi-Zato. Each small shrine will provide a secret password, and when all are collected participants will go to the main Shinobi-Zato shrine. By wetting the fortune slip with the enshrined block of ice, super popular anime character Naruto Uzumaki, Sasuke Uchiha, Itachi Uchiha, Kakashi Hatake, Tobirama, and other may appear alongside the fortune.

URL: https://nijigennomori.com/en/naruto_shinobizato/

■About NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato

NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato is an attraction located in anime park Nijigen no Mori, and recreates the world of popular ninja anime "Naruto" and "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations", following the adventures of Naruto’s son, Boruto, and his ninja friends. The attraction fully immerses guests, offering a hands-on experience to test one’s ninja abilities, and can be enjoyed by both children and adults alike.

For more information: https://nijigennomori.com/en/naruto_shinobizato/

Watch this video: https://youtu.be/dPpdHGUkh_0

■Grand Chariot Hokuto Shichisei 135° Hokage Villa

Located within Nijigen no Mori, Grand Chariot Hokuto Shichisei 135° additionally offers a hotel package for guests to stay in a NARUTO-themed Hokage Villa for the ultimate NARUTO experience.

For more information: https://awaji-grandchariot.com/room/