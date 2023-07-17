Maryland Business Man Stephen R. McDow II Adopts 22 Legislative Priorities

Vote Blue Dog

MD06 Congressional Candidate Stephen R. McDow II committed to 22 policy positions, including a Cannabis Safe Law and a ACH & EFT Bank Transfer Error Law.

Our platform is mature, pragmatic, and inclusive. Our message will move the needle on issues impacting our country, people, and businesses!” — Stephen R. McDow II

MONROVIA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Maryland 6th Congressional District Candidate Stephen R. McDow II is committed to 22 policy positions since announcing his campaign in June 2023. Team McDow expects more to come. Two are resolutions and one is legislation he wants to expand upon from his time staffing on Dr. Edwin Powell's DC City Council Ward 4 run in 2014. The resolutions include a Cannabis Safe Law, ACH & EFT Bank Transfer Error Law, and continuing the work of Character Development for young-people in public and charter school education.

Stephen R. McDow II says:

"I believe in keeping our young-people safe. They shouldn't suffer for adult decisions - Besides the increase in accidental consumption of edible cannabis is astounding. I also think we can work to perfect nuances within the Justice System. Based on personal experience, although I am not going to re-litigate the past, I do recognize there is an opportunity to fix what seems to be an inconsistency in the Justice system and ensure there is a calm and mature process to address financial errors in-between two unsuspecting parties. Finally, the future of our Democracy and our communities depend on our ability to produce intelligent, well-rounded, and adjusted young-people. The goal of this legislation is to continue on the work I did with Dr. Edwin Powell and work with my elected colleagues to develop a framework that is customizable for every city, county, and state."

Candidate McDow is walking and chewing gum by framing policy positions and listening sessions at the same time. His positions range from seeking a Balanced Budget, to lowering taxes on small businesses with $50 million in revenue and under. Team McDow wants to provide those businesses with incentives to invest in their operations, people and sector innovations to remain competitive. McDow believes the Government has no place in-between a woman and her physician, will not tolerate or support LGBTQ+ discrimination, and supports Maryland's Total Cost of Care Model. Team McDow is making the co-operative business model a focal point in efforts to address the chronic housing shortage for seniors and working families, as well as building an innovative and creative economic ecosystem that's inclusive of both the BIPOC and rural woking White communities.

Mr. McDow, an international speaker, has a long history fighting for people, small businesses, and the marginalized. You can learn more at: www.stephenmcdow.com.

