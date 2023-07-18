Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,509 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 467,562 in the last 365 days.

Jim Marter Calls out Lauren Underwood to Condemn Progressive Chair Representative Jayapal’s Comments about Israel

GOP Congressional Candidate James Marter running to take on Lauren Underwood

GOP Congressional Candidate James Marter running to take on Lauren Underwood

Jim Marter is Running on Liberty, Security and the Economy

Jim Marter Running on Liberty, Security and the Economy

As your next Congressman, I will always call balls and strikes when it comes to condemning anti-Semitism. I condemn Rep. Jaypal's comments about Israel and I encourage Lauren Underwood to do the same.”
— Jim Marter
OSWEGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Jim Marter, running for Congress in Illinois' 14th Congressional District has been an outspoken supporter of United States ally, Israel. Today, Marter is calling for Lauren Underwood to condemn Progressive Chair, Representative Jaypal for comments about Israel being a “racist state.”

"As your next Congressman, I will always call balls and strikes when it comes to condemning anti-Semitism. I condemn Rep. Jaypal's comments about Israel and I encourage Lauren Underwood to do the same", said Marter.

Marter, a Republican, continues to press his Democrat opponent to join him in breaking the silence when it comes to anti-Semitism and support policies that support Israel.

“I promise that among the positive changes voters can expect from my being in Congress, is a commitment to condemning anti-Semitism, bigotry and discrimination of all kinds. It’s time for the people of Illinois' 14th District to have their values represented once again in Washington,” said Marter.

Campaign HQ
Marter for Congress
+1 815-585-8006
email us here

You just read:

Jim Marter Calls out Lauren Underwood to Condemn Progressive Chair Representative Jayapal’s Comments about Israel

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, Religion, U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more