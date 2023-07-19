Global MS Polymers Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “MS Polymers Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers MS polymers analysis and every facet of the MS polymers market research. As per TBRC’s MS polymers market forecast, the MS polymers market size is predicted to reach a value of $1.98 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 7.1% through the forecast period.
Increasing adoption of green building standards is expected to propel the growth of the market going forward. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest MS polymers market share. Major players in the market include 3M Company, Arkema S.A., Evonik Industries AG, H.B. Fuller Company, Henkel AG Co. KGaA, Kaneka Corporation, Momentive Inc., Sika AG, Wacker Chemie AG., Tremco Illbruck GmbH.
Global Market Segments
1) By Type: SMP(Silyl Modified polyether), SPUR(Silyl Terminated Polyurethanes)
2) By Application: Adhesives, Sealant, Coatings
3) By End-Use Industry: Building, Construction, Automotive, Transportation, Industrial Assembly, Electronics
This type of polymer also called modified silicone refers to a type of adhesive and sealant technology that uses a silyl-functionalized polymer as the main ingredient. These polymers have a unique molecular structure that allows them to crosslink with moisture in the air, creating a strong and durable bond with a variety of substrates.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. MS Polymers Market Trends And Strategies
4. MS Polymers Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. MS Polymers Market Growth
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
