Dr. Aaron Kovaleski Conducts Research on Auryon Atherectomy System, Demonstrating Positive Clinical Outcomes

LONE TREE, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Aaron Kovaleski, a renowned expert in endovascular interventions, has recently conducted research on the use of the Auryon atherectomy system in patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD). The study, published in Cardiovascular Revascularization Medicine, examined the safety and efficacy of the Auryon laser system in a real-world patient population. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.carrev.2023.06.020



Peripheral artery disease is a common vascular condition that affects blood flow to the extremities, leading to reduced quality of life and increased cardiovascular risks. Atherectomy, a minimally invasive procedure to remove plaque from the artery walls, has become an important treatment approach in combination with other interventions for PAD. However, existing atherectomy options are associated with risks such as major dissections and embolic events, necessitating the development of new technologies to enhance safety and improve clinical outcomes.

The Auryon atherectomy system, developed by AngioDynamics, combines a 355-nm wavelength solid-state Nd:YAG short pulse laser with dedicated optical catheters. Dr. Kovaleski's retrospective chart review analyzed the outcomes of 55 patients with PAD who underwent atherectomy with the Auryon system at his center between March and December 2020.

The results of the study demonstrated that the Auryon laser system was both safe and effective in this real-world patient population. Procedural success, defined as achieving less than 30% residual stenosis without complications, was achieved in 85.5% of patients. Notably, there were no procedure-related adverse events or deaths reported. The study also observed improvements in patient outcomes, with no major amputations required and only four minor amputations performed. Additionally, the need for target lesion revascularization (TLR) was lower compared to previous studies involving different atherectomy technologies.

Dr. Kovaleski emphasized the advantages of the Auryon system, such as its 355-nm wavelength laser with a short-pulse duration that enables efficient plaque removal without thermal damage to the vessel walls. The catheters used in the system have a blunted tip for enhanced plaque removal and reduced risk of vessel perforation. The study also highlighted the system's compatibility with fluoroscopy contrast media, facilitating simultaneous ablation and observation.

While the study had some limitations due to its retrospective design and single-center nature, the findings support the use of the Auryon laser system in real-world settings for patients with PAD. Dr. Kovaleski believes that prospective, randomized studies comparing different atherectomy technologies are necessary to further validate these results and evaluate long-term outcomes.

Dr. Kovaleski's research contributes to the growing body of evidence supporting the use of the Auryon atherectomy system as an effective and safe treatment option for peripheral artery disease. As an experienced clinician, his findings have the potential to shape future clinical practice and improve the lives of patients with PAD.

* Dr. Kovaleski is a paid consultant of AngioDynamics, Inc.

** Angiodynamics, Inc. provided medical writing support for the drafting of this manuscript.

About Dr. Aaron Kovaleski:

Dr. Aaron Kovaleski is a highly respected expert in endovascular interventions and a prominent figure in the field of vascular medicine. He is affiliated with Endovascular Consultants of Colorado in Lone Tree, CO, and has extensive experience in treating patients with peripheral artery disease. Dr. Kovaleski is committed to advancing the field through clinical research and innovation to provide the best possible care for his patients.

About ECCO Medical

ECCO Medical (www.eccomedical.com) is an office-based lab that focuses on interventional radiology and minimally invasive options for a variety of patient conditions - including oncology, wounds, leg pain, fibroids, and BPH. ECCO is dedicated to staying on top and in front of the most exciting advances in treatments for a variety of women’s and men’s health issues with a strong focus on lower extremity arterial disease and liver cancer therapies. ECCO works collaboratively with referring physician colleagues and takes a patient-centric concierge approach to endovascular care. They are committed to the highest level of patient care in a safe, comfortable outpatient setting.

