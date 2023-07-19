Global Methyl Methacrylate Adhesives Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Methyl Methacrylate Adhesives Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Methyl Methacrylate Adhesives Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the methyl methacrylate adhesives market research. As per TBRC’s methyl methacrylate adhesives market forecast, the methyl methacrylate adhesives market size is predicted to reach a value of $2.11 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 7.92% through the forecast period.

The thriving building and construction industry is expected to propel the methyl methacrylate adhesives market demand going forward. Asia-pacific is expected to hold the largest methyl methacrylate adhesives market share. Major methyl methacrylate adhesives market leaders include 3M Company, HB Fuller Company, Huntsman Corporation, Sika AG, Henkel AG & Company KGaA, Arkema SA, Scott Bader Company Ltd., Permabond LLC, Parson Adhesives Inc., Lord Corporation, SCIGRIP Smarter Adhesive Solutions, ITW Polymer Adhesives North America.

Methyl Methacrylate Adhesives Market Segments

1) By Type: Water Base, Solvent Base, Other Types

2) By Substrate: Metal, Plastics, Composites, Other Substrates

3) By Application: Automotive And Transportation, Building And Construction, Marine, Wind Energy, General Assembly, Other Applications

This type of methacrylate adhesives refer to acrylic adhesives consisting of resin and a hardener. Additionally, this type of methacrylate adhesives contain rubber and additional strengthening agents. This type of methacrylate adhesive can also be used to bond magnets on electric motors and loudspeakers.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

