Global Methyl Methacrylate Adhesives Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Methyl Methacrylate Adhesives Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the methyl methacrylate adhesives market research. As per TBRC’s methyl methacrylate adhesives market forecast, the methyl methacrylate adhesives market size is predicted to reach a value of $2.11 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 7.92% through the forecast period.
The thriving building and construction industry is expected to propel the methyl methacrylate adhesives market demand going forward. Asia-pacific is expected to hold the largest methyl methacrylate adhesives market share. Major methyl methacrylate adhesives market leaders include 3M Company, HB Fuller Company, Huntsman Corporation, Sika AG, Henkel AG & Company KGaA, Arkema SA, Scott Bader Company Ltd., Permabond LLC, Parson Adhesives Inc., Lord Corporation, SCIGRIP Smarter Adhesive Solutions, ITW Polymer Adhesives North America.
Methyl Methacrylate Adhesives Market Segments
1) By Type: Water Base, Solvent Base, Other Types
2) By Substrate: Metal, Plastics, Composites, Other Substrates
3) By Application: Automotive And Transportation, Building And Construction, Marine, Wind Energy, General Assembly, Other Applications
This type of methacrylate adhesives refer to acrylic adhesives consisting of resin and a hardener. Additionally, this type of methacrylate adhesives contain rubber and additional strengthening agents. This type of methacrylate adhesive can also be used to bond magnets on electric motors and loudspeakers.
