Goodguys Names the 2023 Classic Instruments Street Rod of the Year
Jon Hall’s 1927 Ford Roadster was named the Goodguys 2023 Classic Instruments Street Rod of the Year.
Congratulations to Jon Hall, Shadow Rods and the team at Greening Auto Company for being named the Goodguys 2023 Classic Instruments Street Rod of the Year.FORT WORTH, TEXAS, USA, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Goodguys Rod & Custom Association congratulates Jon Hall and his 1927 Track-T Roadster for being named their 2023 Classic Instruments Street Rod of the Year. This sought-after award was announced during the Goodguys 25th Summit Racing Nationals presented by PPG in Columbus, Ohio, July 8th.
The sleek, low roadster is based on an all steel ’27 Model-T body and frame from Shadow Rods of Saginaw, Michigan, where much of the initial sheet metal and machine work took place. The project then went to Greening Auto Company, in Cullman, Alabama, to sweat the details while creating many custom components to finish the Track T to elite-level status.
The heavily modified Model-T features a unique track-nose grille providing a vintage racing flavor that is highlighted by the extremely low, sectioned body. The engine is a 327c.i. all-aluminum Flathead built by Motor City Speed equipment inspired by the historic Ford V8 engine. The chassis, wheels, headlights and nearly every part of the roadster have been modified or custom fabricated making it an absolute one of a kind street rod.
Goodguys will be crowning eight more vehicles to complete their Top 12 program through the 2023 season including Muscle Car, Custom Rod, Truck of the Year, and other top categories for classic vehicles. Congratulations to Jon Hall, Shadow Rods and the team at Greening Auto Company for being named the Goodguys Street Rod of the Year.
Vehicle Images: Assets
Vehicle Details: FuelCurve
