Luxury High End Furniture Market Size 2023 Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Demand, Growth and Forecast 2030

List of TOP Manufactures in Luxury High End Furniture Market are: -

- Restoration Hardware

- Knoll

- Brown Jordan

- Gold Phoenix

- Vitra

- Roche Bobois

- Hermes Home

- Kimball International

- Poliform

- B&B Italia

- Fookyik Furniture

- Minotti

- Ligne Roset

- Cassina

- Luxury Living Group (Fendi Casa)

- Fritz Hansen

- Haastens

- Flexform

- Baxter

- Visionnaire

- Moroso

- Turri

- Christian Liaigre

- Edra

- Manutti

- Capellini

Luxury High End Furniture Market Report Overview:

Luxury high end furniture is made by very skilled craftsmen, with zero margins for error, using the very best materials such as top quality wood, top quality leather and top quality glass. it is a work of art, designed and completed with the highest level of finish, well balanced and of superlative quality.

According to our latest study, the global Luxury High End Furniture market size was valued at USD 30230 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 42740 million by 2029 with a CAGR of 5.1(Percent) during review period. The influence of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine War were considered while estimating market sizes.

Global key players of luxury high end furniture include Restoration Hardware, Knoll, etc. Global top 3 companies hold a share about 10(Percent). North America is the largest market, with a share about 40(Percent), followed by Europe and Asia Pacific with the share about 35(Percent) and 20(Percent). In terms of product, sofa is the largest segment, with a share over 40(Percent). And in terms of application, the largest application is residential use, with a share about 80(Percent).

Market segment by Type:

- Sofa

- Armchair

- Dining Table

- Bed

Market segment by Application:

- Residential Use

- Commercial Use

- Others

Regions are covered:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

