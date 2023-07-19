Global Kids Furniture Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Kids Furniture Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Kids Furniture Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the kids furniture market. As per TBRC’s kids furniture market forecast, the kids furniture market size is predicted to reach a value of $108.8 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 18.4% through the forecast period.

The increase in the children population is expected to propel the growth of the market going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest kids furniture market share. Major players in the market include Williams Sonoma Inc., Wayfair Inc., Blu Dot, KidKraft, Sorelle Furniture, Circu Magical Furniture, Crate and Barrel, Casa Kids, IKEA, Billion Dollar Baby.

Global Market Segments

1) By Product: Beds, Cots and Cribs, Table and Chair, Cabinets, Dressers and Chests, Mattresses, Other Products

2) By Material: Wood, Polymer, Metal

3) By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

4) By Application: Residential, Commercial

This type of furniture is any fixed or moveable furniture designed with children's anatomical dimensions and ergonomic requirements in mind. These pieces of furniture encourage excellent posture and allows kids to sit comfortably.

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Kids Furniture Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Kids Furniture Market Growth

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

