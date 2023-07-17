The Center For Disability Innovations First Friday Networking Event For Human Services Employees And Families
WAPPINGERS FALLS, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Center for Disability Innovations @Taconic Innovations is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated First Friday networking event for Human Services employees and Families of individuals diagnosed with autism and other developmental disabilities. The first Friday event, taking place in Wappingers Falls, New York
The First Friday networking event is from August to October 2023. This event is an engaging and inclusive collaboration to bring together Care Managers, Social workers, and Service providers in a lively and welcoming networking environment. It will offer a unique opportunity to share ideas.
Date: August 4th, 2023
Time: 11:30 am to 12:30 Pm
Venue: Center for Disability Innovations @Taconic Innovations, 872 Route 376 Wappingers Falls, New York 12590
Contact e-Mail: Info@Centerfordisabilityinnovations.Com
Taconic Innovations Inc
The First Friday networking event is from August to October 2023. This event is an engaging and inclusive collaboration to bring together Care Managers, Social workers, and Service providers in a lively and welcoming networking environment. It will offer a unique opportunity to share ideas.
Date: August 4th, 2023
Time: 11:30 am to 12:30 Pm
Venue: Center for Disability Innovations @Taconic Innovations, 872 Route 376 Wappingers Falls, New York 12590
Contact e-Mail: Info@Centerfordisabilityinnovations.Com
Taconic Innovations Inc
+1 845-296-1042
email us here
Center For Disability Innovation