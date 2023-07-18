Brinks Home™ Senior Vice President Veronica Moturi Recognized in Security System News “40 Under 40” Class of 2022
Senior Vice President of Customer Experience at Brinks Home, Veronica Moturi, is honored to be recognized by SSNDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A leading smart home security provider in the U.S., Brinks Home, is thrilled to have one of their senior executive team members featured in the Security System News (SSN) “40 Under 40” Class of 2022. Following the “40 under 40” announcement, Veronica Moturi, Senior Vice President of Customer Experience, will also be profiled in a special supplement from SSN later this summer.
SSN is a reputable and trusted news source in the security industry, reporting business news for security installers and dealers, product distributors, central stations, engineers, architects, and more. The “40 under 40” list features a stellar variety of security systems integrators, security consultants, security dealers, monitoring professionals, end users, and other industry professionals.
Moturi has over a decade of experience in the home security industry, starting her career in customer service in 2010. At Brinks Home, she focuses on transforming the Call Center through universal agent, career pathing, and learning effectiveness through technology. Veronica is an experienced executive in customer retention strategy and execution of retention initiatives to increase customer lifetime value while improving customer satisfaction. Brinks Home values her consistent ability to prove herself as an excellent manager and team builder.
At Brinks Home, they make it easy for new and loyal customers to browse smart home security products. Additionally, their customer support team is ready if they need any assistance before, during, and after purchasing.
About the Company:
Brinks Home is one of the largest home security and alarm monitoring companies in North America. Headquartered in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Brinks Home provides best-in-class protection to over 1 million customers through smart home security solutions backed by expertly trained professionals and an award-winning Alarm Response Center. The company has one of North America’s largest networks of independent authorized dealers and agents—providing products and support to customers in the U.S. and Puerto Rico—as well as professionally installed products and 24/7 monitoring.
