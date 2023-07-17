HIP Video Promo presents: Honey And Blue reconstruct a desperate love story in "All In My Head" video

With "All In My Head", alt-pop duo Honey And Blue (Adam Darling and Stephanie Amber) have shared a masterclass in seductive and narrative-rich songwriting.

COLUMBUS, OH, USA, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- For aspiring artists migrating to Los Angeles from the Midwest and beyond, the promises of wealth and fame often overshadow other possibilities. For Adam Darling and Stephanie Amber of alt-pop duo Honey and Blue, their true treasure in the City of Angels was finding each other.

Stephanie Amber, a self-proclaimed theater geek raised in New York, cultivated her powerful, Aretha Franklin-influenced vocals at home before briefly attending the American Musical and Dramatic Academy. In contrast, Adam Darling, a Columbus native, drew inspiration from heavier acts like Soundgarden and honed his guitar and vocal finesse by admiring the likes of John Mayer. Together, their musical versatility knows no bounds, effortlessly delving into high-energy blues-rock rumblings and settling into intimate sweet-spot slow-jams, fueled by their undeniable and battle- tested chemistry.

Now relocated to Darling’s hometown of Columbus, Ohio, the devoted duo are taking their careers to the next level. Honey and Blue’s presence is felt not only through their burgeoning streaming success but also within the local community. Their live performances are a testament to their warmth and genuine connection, as they wholeheartedly share their joy with the audience. Post-show, the couple happily engages with fans, shaking hands and immersing themselves in the celebration of the vibrant music scene. So, take hold of your loved one’s hand and let Honey and Blue transport you into their world of homespun magic. With melodies that enchant and a dynamic stage presence, they create an experience that will leave you yearning for more.

Honey and Blue’s latest single, “All In My Head,” is a masterclass in seductive and narrative-rich songwriting. It all started when Amber found herself captivated by a stranger’s tale at an airport—an enthralling account of flying across the country for a brief six-hour rendezvous with a long- distance partner. Once home and united in their creative vision, Darling and Amber wasted no time in immersing themselves in the tale, swiftly constructing the song’s infectious and tactile riff-and-strum cadence as the perfect backdrop for their musical creation. Trading off verse-by-verse, the two reconstruct the desperate love story in all its luscious tension and passion. Don’t be surprised if you find yourself putting this one on repeat —resistance is futile against the sensuous longing expressed in Amber’s voice and Darling’s ferocious guitar.

In the music video for “All In My Head,” Honey and Blue take a new spin on epic and fateful love stories. Co-directors Amber and Darling bring us back to high-school days to express the playfulness and optimism that might have informed the cross-country lovers’ passion. The bubbly video tracks a High School Musical-esque narrative and oozes with ’90s nostalgia. From costumes to characters to moments of humor and bliss, there’s something for everyone to enjoy here.

