X-OTO, INC GLIDES INTO EV MARKET WITH REVOLUTIONARY STABILIZED 3-WHEEL SCOOTER

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 18, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- X-OTO has announced the launch of its innovative 3-wheel leaning electric motorcycle. This groundbreaking vehicle’s class-leading front wheel drive and patented self-stabilizing mechanism delivers astonishing control, maneuverability, stability, and safety while preserving all the fun of leaning into the curves of the road.X-OTO will begin building their dealer network with select powersports dealers. This effort will be led by Mr. Mike Shell, a seasoned power sports industry veteran, with extensive background in the industry. Mr. Shell brings a wealth of experience cultivating successful sales channels for innovative and disruptive technologies. Our network aims to revolutionize the way people move by offering cutting-edge electric motorcycles that combine style, sustainability, through the power of electric propulsion. As the savvy look for better ways to navigate their cities and reduce their commuting costs we expect to reduce the number of automobiles in urban centers.“It is a totally different riding experience. The mechanism gives stability in a turn even at lower speed. This means you can lean at the full range no matter what your skill level” says Huntzinger. “Riding X- OTO feels different. It’s safer than a motorcycle and easier to ride, so it removes the barriers that hold a lot of people back. It’s easier to carry a passenger or cargo than an e-bike so it should be more useful for most people. In many states, you don’t even need a motorcycle license to ride it.”X -OTO’s new 3-wheel electric scooter features:A top speed of 45 MPH with a 3000W brushless hub motorFront wheel drive that delivers better control and stability on the roadAn advanced modular lithium-ion battery that carries you up to 45 miles on a single charge (based on industry standard testing - see XOTO website)An optional second battery that can be swapped out in a moment to extend your rangeA spacious and ergonomic seating position that can support up to 350 lbsLED headlight / taillight, USB port and storage rackOptional: geo-tracking, geo-fencing, Bluetooth sound system, and more to comeXOTO's 3-wheel electric scooter is available for individual and fleet orders now, with prices starting at $7499 and deliveries to CA, AZ, UT, and NV scheduled to start in June 2023. Visit our website (xotoinc.com) for more information and to reserve yours today.About XOTO, Inc. - XOTO, Inc is revolutionizing the way people move with fun, affordable, and sustainable urban mobility solutions. Led by a seasoned group of aerospace engineers and motorcycle enthusiasts who have a passion for EV’s and mobility for the masses.

