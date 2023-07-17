Submit Release
FELIX ROSSI A NEW LATIN HEARTROBE IN HOLLYWOOD IN THE TV DRAMA CHIPPENDALES ON HULU

Felix Rossi born in Italy raised in Argentina one of the most recognizable Hispanic actors

Felix Rossi on the Set of Chippendales

Felix Rossi as Erik in the tv Drama Chippendales

Felix Rossi has a very successful career over a decade working at the Hispanic market in Argentina and Mexico, and in recent years in Hollywood

He has a classic look, his great resemble for the classic Hollywood actors Had made him portray emblematic figures

Felix Rossi is a highly acclaimed Latin actor who has emerged as a prominent newcomer in Hollywood.

To make my dream come true, working internationally in many countries since my early years, surrender with so many talented people.”
— Felix Rossi -Actor
HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- He acted in the Tv Drama Series Chippendales (2022), as one of the waiters, He had scenes with Juliette Lewis and Robin de Jesús. Now available on HULU you can see him as part of the vibrant male cast of exotic dancers. With a career spanning over a decade, he has captivated audiences not only in his native Argentina but also in Mexico and throughout Latin America with his television shows.

Rossi was Born in Sicily, Italy to an Italian father and an Spanish mother, Felix Rossi was raised in Buenos Aires, Argentina. While he initially pursued sports like soccer and boxing, it was his passion for acting that ultimately led him to pursue a career in the performing arts at the age of 12. He received professional training in drama schools, studying alongside esteemed figures such as actor Claudio Tolcachir, screenwriter and director Javier Daulte, and actor Claudio Martínez Bell in a clown comedy school.

After establishing himself with successful shows in Argentina, Felix Rossi made the bold move to Los Angeles, California in 2021. Currently residing in Hollywood, he has quickly made a name for himself, recently appearing as Dove Cameron's on-screen husband in her music video "Breakfast" (2022) directed by Lauren Dunn.

He was portraying a charismatic waiter in the successful tv series Drama Chippendales on Hulu, throughout a season next to the acclaimed actors Juliette Lewis and Robin de Jesus.

While Felix Rossi is also widely recognized in the Hispanic market for his roles in acclaimed series like "Casi ángeles" (2007), "Los únicos" (2011), and "Graduates" (2012), he is now making significant strides in American films and television. Through his mature and compelling performances, he has proven himself to be a versatile actor capable of taking on leading roles in both serious and demanding projects.

In 2022 He stared “Hanna cooks at home” movie with Kate Hamilton and Mindy Cohn, directed by Gina Panebianco. He was the love interest of Kate (Hanna), she knows him because Felix is the guy that delivers her vegetables to her house. She has an illness; agoraphobia, so she cannot leaveher own house and Felix character becomes her connection with the world.

The Dove Cameron's video came out and was world relased at the screens in Time Square in NYC. The song is called “Breakfast” directed by Lauren Dunn.

Felix Rossi's talent, dedication, and international appeal have positioned him as a rising star in Hollywood. As he continues grow his career in the industry, his incredible performances will deliver him on the global stage. Don’t miss his moves in Chippendales

Trailer on HULU for Chippendales

