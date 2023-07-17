HIP Video Promo presents: Bill Crews and the Crews Cartel cover "People Get Ready" by The Impressions

Bill Crews is never short of stories to tell. For their new single, Bill Crews and the Crews Cartel cover "People Get Ready" by The Impressions.

SPARTANBURG, SC, USA, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Brought up by a traveling minister, frontman Bill Crews of Bill Crews and the Crews Cartel is never short of stories to tell. Like his father before him, he took on spreading the good news—albeit in a more modern form through song. More directly following his father’s footsteps, he picked up his pilot’s wings at 17. These dual passions of storytelling and flight drive the South Carolinian songwriter’s sound, which nods gratefully to the likes of John Prine, Marshall Tucker, and Jimmy Buffett. In fact, members of the Marshall Tucker Band often join him for recordings and performances. That’s the kind of guy Bill Crews is—unfazed by fame, always willing and able to collaborate and create with the best of them. And the results are clear: his first two albums climbed charts internationally, combining Crews’ original songwriting with a slew of unique covers of his aforementioned heroes and bands like Grateful Dead and The Creedence Clearwater Revival. Kick back on a sunny afternoon to the soothing tune of Bill’s signature homey drawl and multi-instrumental arrangements—refreshing as sweet tea and comfortable as the company of an old friend.

For their latest single, Bill Crews and the Crews Cartel cover The Impressions’ classic tune of hope and peace, “People Get Ready.” Flaunting a piano cameo by jazz great Ben Tankard, Crews’ gentle storytelling and crisp guitar create a welcoming atmosphere for all looking to board this train of love. Tammy Parnell shines through as she takes the reins for a couple of verses, and her soulful vocals complement Bill’s back-porch ease like biscuits and gravy. Tasteful instrumental elements like soaring saxophones and slide guitar give some extra steam to this powerful engine of a song.

Bask in the light of Bill Crews and the Crews Cartel’s heartening rendition of Curtis Mayfield’s hit with the music video for “People Get Ready. “Directed and edited by Crews’ longtime friend Maureen McCarthy, the video is a perfect recipe for peace, love, and joy. Leaning on the lyrics of the song, McCarthy’s selections of shots feature vibrant and hopeful vignettes of trains, friends, children, pets, and lovers. Take a deep breath and find your happy place with this gift of a video.

