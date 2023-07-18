Too Hot to Handle star reveals Fish Flip Flops are secret to his charm

Coddies Fish Flip Flops on Too Hot to Handle

Cult footwear brand Coddies can add another reality TV show to its list of media exposure.

Coddies footwear is all about standing out from the crowd and making people happy. We’re delighted to see another fan of our Fish Flip Flops - I’m sure Hunter will go far on Too Hot to Handle!” — Jack Bennet

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cult footwear brand Coddies can add another reality TV show to its list of media exposure. On the new series of Netflix hit show Too Hot to Handle, contestant Hunter strode in wearing his “lucky Fish Flip Flops”: a pair of the brand’s popular Fish Flip Flops in a bright green hue.

The eye-catching shoes immediately caught the attention of the other contestants, who called them “unique”. In a cutaway scene, Hunter confessed the shoes to be his “secret weapon”, adding: “you wear these - instant lay.”

This is not the first time the brand has been featured on TV; last year Love Island contestant Luca Bish wore his trusty Fish Flip Flops on screen, giving the footwear a further boost in popularity. This year, it’s Too Hot to Handle’s Hunter LoNigro, a 24-year-old social media influencer from Arizona, USA, who is bringing the iconic footwear to the small screen.

Coddies founder Jack Bennet said of the latest TV feature: “Coddies footwear is all about standing out from the crowd and making people happy. We’re delighted to see another fan of our Fish Flip Flops - I’m sure Hunter will go far on Too Hot to Handle!”

Too Hot to Handle is a reality show on Netflix in which contestants win prize money for abstaining from sexual activity. Season 5 of the show aired on July 14, 2023. Coddies is a footwear brand specialising in unique designs including Taco Slippers, Bread Loafers and Lobster Shoes.

About Coddies

Coddies was started in early 2018 with the idea of shaking up the footwear industry. Bored by the constant repetition of summer shoe styles, it was decided to create footwear that are totally unique and unquestionably fun, inspired by travels all around the world. As the Coddies range grows into more weird and wonderful ideas as does its base of loyal customers around the globe, helping the brand to fulfil their goal of producing footwear that makes people smile. At Coddies, sustainability is an issue close to the heart and as such they donate a percentage of proceeds to marine conservation charities that protect fish - naturally, cod included!