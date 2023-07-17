COLLEGE HUNKS HAULING JUNK AND MOVING® NAMES NEW VICE PRESIDENT OF TECHNOLOGY
Company strengthens leadership team with tech executive Eric OlingerTAMPA, FL, USA, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving®, an award-winning company and industry leader in stress-free solutions for moving and junk-hauling needs, recently announced Eric Olinger as Vice President of Technology. Olinger is a seasoned tech executive whose impressive career is spotlighted with leading high-performance teams and delivering impactful results for high-growth organizations. One of his most notable successes was serving as tech lead for major infrastructure modernization for a billion-dollar company.
“Eric has a track record for producing transformational results, while consistently driving strong and sustainable technological gains, which will be key for College HUNKS as we forge toward a future of continued growth,” said Roman Cowan, Brand President of College HUNKS. “We are thrilled to welcome him to the team. He brings a high-energy and collaborative leadership approach that complements our company culture, and we are excited to work with him in expanding and further developing our brand.”
Eric Olinger has proven expertise in aligning Enterprise Architecture standards with business and IT values, all while maintaining a steadfast focus on continuous, incremental advancement and measurable results. Prior to College HUNKS, his recent executive roles include Vice President of Software Engineering at PODS Enterprises, a moving and storage company, and Chief Information Officer at Hunter Warfield. He also served as Principle for Rapid Strategy, Founder and CEO of Akiva Corporation, and President of Tenet Networks.
Olinger spent the early part of his career in software development. He launched his career as a Systems Programmer for WWCG before moving on to being Software Engineer for Spectragraphics and later Software Author for Peregrine Systems Inc.
“I am honored to join the College HUNKS team and support their growth into the future. The company has experienced incredible expansion and I’m excited to continue to build on that momentum while helping them lean into technology as part of their advancement,” said Eric Olinger, Vice President of Technology for College HUNKS.
About College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving
College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving® was originally founded by two college buddies with a beat-up cargo van and now has more than 200 franchises providing full-service tech-enabled residential and commercial moving, junk removal, donation pickups, and labor services in the United States as well as Canada. H.U.N.K.S., which stands for Honest, Uniformed, Nice, Knowledgeable, Service, is a socially conscious, values-based organization and has a national partnership with U.S. Hunger, which strives to end childhood hunger. The brand was awarded the Community Hero award by U.S. Hunger in 2022. The company strives to become recognized as an iconic brand, renowned for its world-class company culture and service, while also providing a viable employment and franchise opportunity to pursue personal and professional fulfillment.
