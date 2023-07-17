Hospital-Acquired Infection Diagnostics Market Expected to Reach $7.0 Billion by 2030

Hospital-acquired infection diagnostics market is estimated to reach $7.0 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2021 to 2030.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hospital-acquired infection, known as nosocomial infection, can occur in people who are admitted to hospitals or healthcare institutions for various reasons. Patients of all ages, from children to the elderly, who have undergone surgery, are susceptible to such illnesses. Gastrointestinal infection, surgical-site infection, respiratory infection, bloodstream infection, urinary tract infection, bone &joint infection, and cardiovascular system infection are the most prevalent infections. Nosocomial infection, also known as hospital-acquired infection, is an infection or toxin that exists in a specific location, such as a hospital, and can be contracted by a patient who visits or is admitted to the hospital for any reason other than this infection. The most prevalent wards where HAIs arise are intensive care units, or ICUs, where doctors treat critical conditions.

List of Key Players

Abott, Bayer, Becton Dickinson & Company, Danaher Corporation, Ecolab, Hologic, Johnson & Johnson, Merck Kgaa, Pfizer and Steris PLC.

The expanding elderly population base, demand for HAI diagnostics from middle and low-income nations, and development of technologically improved diagnostic tools are all factors that drive the HAI diagnostics markets. Furthermore, the development of technologically improved diagnostic products that provide accurate and dependable results in a short amount of time is beneficial. The advancement of molecular diagnostics is being funded by major corporations. Many awareness campaigns have been launched by various governments and nonprofit organizations to reduce the number of people who die as a result of HAI, which is projected to create enough chances for the HAI diagnostics market to expand. The World Health Organization (WHO) launched a public awareness campaign called Patient Safety Solutions, in which the WHO emphasized hand hygiene as a top priority for health care facilities in order to reduce the number of infections.

The major factors that drive global hospital-acquired infection diagnostics market share are the rise in geriatric population, the development of technologically improved diagnostic technologies, and the need for HAI diagnostics in middle- and low-income nations. A rise in knowledge about hospital-acquired infections, a boom in R&D spending, enhanced healthcare infrastructure, technological improvements, and greater government actions around the world, all contribute to the expansion.

Furthermore, by infection type, it is classified into hospital acquired pneumonia, bloodstream infections, surgical site infections, gastrointestinal infections, urinary tract infections (UTI), and others. The respiratory infections segment dominated the market which is attributed to high prevalence of pneumonia in hospitalized patients. Depending on end users, the market is fragmented into hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgery centres (ASC), and others. The hospital segment accounted for the largest segment in the market which was attributed to the outburst of pandemic and sudden surge of patients.

