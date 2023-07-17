UNVEIL THE STRATEGIES FOR MASTERING EVERYDAY DUTIES WITH FINESSE IN “DOLLY DUITT AND THE IMPROBABLE TASKS”
Pamela Lewin pens a book that guides readers on staying on course amidst the labyrinth of daily distractions.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dolly is a procrastinator, and very distractible. She means well, but finds that she is unable to complete her tasks , making them improbable. This has become a habit for her and creates a big problem when she ends up in a critical situation. She must then make a greater effort to complete a very important task which opens the way to further success.
“Dolly Duitt and the Improbable Tasks” by Pamela Lewin, M.D., is a self-help book that can definitely help others, especially in doing tasks in order not to forget anything. This is one of the major problems for most people, as there are many things to do, but sometimes the mind just tends to forget what needs to come next.
Dr. Pamela Lewin is a retired Family Physician, and a Wellness Consultant. She has found great pleasure in writing, and has several poems published. A mother of two and grandmother of six, she enjoys spending time with her family, traveling with her husband and supporting charitable organizations that help children in need. Her book, “Dolly Duitt and the Improbable Tasks” was her first published book but she is currently engaged in producing other literary works.
Learn the secret to fulfilling all tasks without forgetting a single one by reading Dr. Pamela Lewin’s children’s book. Now available on Amazon and other leading online bookstores. Grab a copy today!
