Otori One Raises Pre-Seed Funding to Take DeFi Investing Mainstream

Otori One, a new platform on a mission to take DeFi investing mainstream raises pre-seed funding.

USA, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Otori One, a new platform on a mission to take DeFi investing mainstream, has announced the successful completion of its pre-seed funding round led by Genesis Vault Capital.

While the majority of DeFi platforms solely focus on yield, Otori's value proposition is rooted in customizability and risk tailoring. Flexibility and efficiency are paramount in this user-centric platform, offering users a seamless experience to earn, grow and rebalance their portfolios according to their desired strategies and risk appetites.

"Digital asset and DeFi investing may still be niche compared to traditional finance, but we are witnessing encouraging developments with DeFi protocols like Beefy Finance for yield harvesting, GMX for perpetual trading, and Uniswap as a DEX. At Otori, our vision is to drive global adoption of digital assets by addressing the perception of risk through offering strategies with varied risk profiles. We prioritize simplicity, trust, and performance, so that everyone can benefit from DeFi investing. We are thrilled to partner with Genesis Vault Capital to bring our beta version to the market". said Gregory Kim, Founder/CEO of Otori One.

“Otori is about recognizing that DeFi users have diverse assets, risk appetites and market views. Normally they would need to navigate multiple platforms and transactions (not to mention the fees and time spent) to achieve the same results they would with Otori.” Patrick Chu, Head of Products at Otori.

Clear language and visuals are at the core of Otori's customer-centric approach. While there are numerous gamified DeFi platforms available that may attract certain investors, Otori acknowledges that most investors prioritize clarity when it comes to their finances, including clear timelines and clear outcomes.

"One of the biggest barriers to widespread adoption of digital assets is the difficulty of understanding the risk and exposure of different products. Otori's mission is to simplify and demystify digital assets, making it easy for non-experts to tailor their exposure to suit their personal preferences. Otori represents the future of DeFi investing." Ben Rosswick, Advisor to Otori One.

Otori is launching its beta version with principal protection strategies. Covered call and range forward strategies will be added later this summer.

About Otori:

Otori's team comprises seasoned professionals from the top global financial institutions like Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley and Deutsche Bank. With over 50 years of combined experiences in trading, derivatives structuring, and operations, we are well-equipped to navigate the digital transformation in finance and revolutionize accessibility and usability of DeFi.

About Genesis Vault Capital:

Genesis Vault Capital (GVC) is a pioneering digital asset fund that combines the best of venture capital and hedge fund strategies to optimize risk-managed returns. Through its Web3 Venture Studio, GVC identifies, funds, and guides exceptional blockchain projects in critical areas such as tokenomics design and legal structuring.



Visit us at www.otori.one