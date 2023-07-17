Tyrion to Launch Blue-Chip Concept TyrionShield: A Game-Changing Capital Protection Program for Cryptocurrency Investors
With unprecedented security measures, Tyrion ensures investment safety amid market volatilityHOOFDDORP, THE NETHERLANDS, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Tyrion, a pioneering force in the cryptocurrency space, is thrilled to announce the upcoming launch of TyrionShield, potentially in early 2024. This innovative program is designed to protect investors' capital from the inherent volatility of the cryptocurrency market, ensuring that their investments are secure and profitable.
TyrionShield is a first-of-its-kind product that offers investors a safety net in the unpredictable world of digital assets. This unique approach allows investors to safeguard their capital while participating in the highly volatile cryptocurrency investment segment. Moreover, by holding #TYON tokens, which is their governance and utility token, investors can build a diverse portfolio via multiple dividend streams, ensuring their money is always working and never idle.
"With TyrionShield, we are introducing a brand-new concept to the cryptocurrency space," said a spokesperson for Tyrion. "Our product provides investors with capital protection against market volatility, ensuring they never have to worry about losing their hard-earned money and can still reap profits when they need the most."
In addition to providing capital protection, Tyrion offers a high APY (fixed) and yield visibility up to 2043 with its specialized staking plan for top tiers. This allows investors to take advantage of tokens purchased and stake them for high rewards without any worries or trade them as they would with any other digital assets, knowing their capital is safe.
Tyrion is also excited to announce the token distribution via multiple sale phases that issue badge tiers depending on the sale phase the consumers participate in. This strategic sale offers investors an opportunity to grab their portion of #TYONs at a discounted price before being launched to the public.
Tyrion is more than just a cryptocurrency platform. It's a comprehensive ecosystem that covers niche areas such as long-term saving plans (GrowthX), online learning, crowdfunding for real-world needs, decentralized e-commerce, technology outsourcing and gaming. TYON holders can get involved in various ecosystem-run initiatives like Launchpad assessments, transaction validations and much more the ecosystem has to offer. By participating in these initiatives, holders can earn rewards while helping the project reach their goal being in the top 50 projects by 2025.
To learn more about Tyrion and participate in its staggered pre-sale events, visit tyrion.io/presale.
