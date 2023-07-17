Ukraine: EU and UNDP support installing modern water supply equipment in Chernihiv

Together with the European Union the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Ukraine supplied modern equipment to the municipal enterprise ‘Chernihivvodokanal’.

Among other devices, the enterprise received three vertical multi-stage pumps for water supply, two control cabinets, and four digital pressure gauges.

“Installation of these high-tech devices ensures uninterrupted and efficient operation of two pumping stations in Chernihiv,” says a UNDP press release.

The UNDP also says that both stations were in very poor condition. This was the consequence of many years of usage. As a result the stations did not provide stable and sufficient water pressure in the network. After installation and commissioning, the booster pump stations started operating at maximum capacity and optimal energy efficiency.

UNDP Ukraine purchased and installed the equipment under the UN Peacebuilding and Recovery Programme with financial support from the European Union.

Find out more

Press release