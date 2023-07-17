Agility CMS Joins the MACH Alliance, Further Establishing Headless Innovation and Advancement
At Agility, we’ve always had the belief that customers should use best-of-breed solutions and bring them together to create the best experience for their teams and customers.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Agility CMS announced today that it has joined the MACH Alliance. This membership highlights Agility's commitment to utilizing modern, modular, and scalable software architectures to provide innovative digital experiences to its clients.
— Jon Voigt, CEO
The MACH Alliance is a community of technology companies and enablers dedicated to promoting the adoption of MACH architecture principles for building flexible, interoperable, and future-proof digital ecosystems. MACH, standing for Microservices, API-first, Cloud-native SaaS, and Headless, are principles Agility was designed upon from conception.
Agility CMS’ MACH membership provides customers with agility, personalization, omnichannel capabilities, enhanced engagement, and scalability. By leveraging MACH architecture principles and industry-leading partnerships, we empower users to deliver exceptional digital experiences that drive customer engagement, foster loyalty, and keep your business ahead in today's dynamic digital landscape.
As a composable platform, Agility's platform allows clients to easily manage and distribute content across multiple channels and seamlessly integrate with other services. Agility's API-first approach enables clients to create content once and then distribute it anywhere, seamlessly integrating it with their existing technology stack. Agility is also cloud-native, running on the latest cloud infrastructure and making it easy for clients to scale their solutions as their business grows. Finally, Agility's headless approach allows clients to easily separate the content from the presentation layer, giving them the freedom to deliver customized experiences across a variety of channels.
"We are thrilled to be a part of the MACH Alliance community," said Jon Voigt, CEO of Agility. "At Agility, we’ve always had the belief that customers should use best-of-breed solutions and bring them together to create the best experience for their teams and their customers. Joining the MACH Alliance just shows external verification that we’ve always been on the right track."
"By leveraging MACH architecture principles at Agility, we empower our customers and partners to build and deliver personalized, omnichannel digital experiences that drive engagement and loyalty," said Joel Varty, CTO of Agility. "I look forward to collaborating with other members of the MACH Alliance to drive innovation and advance the adoption of modern architectural standards."
Agility's membership in the MACH Alliance will give the company access to a network of leading technology companies, enabling it to stay at the forefront of technology innovation and continue delivering outstanding digital experiences to its clients.
"At Agility, we always strive to provide the best possible digital experiences for our clients. By joining the MACH Alliance community and leveraging modern, modular, and scalable software architectures, we will continue to innovate and provide our clients with exceptional digital experiences that engage and delight their customers," said Jina Zohori, Head of Customer Experience at Agility. "Our membership in the MACH Alliance will also provide us with access to a network of leading technology companies, enabling us to stay at the forefront of technology innovation and deliver even more value to our clients."
About Agility: Agility is an API-first Headless CMS that enables organizations to build and deliver personalized digital experiences across multiple channels. With a Headless Architecture and White Glove service, Agility empowers its clients to easily manage and distribute content while seamlessly integrating with their existing technology stack. For more information, visit https://agilitycms.com/.
