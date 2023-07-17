Adhesive Market Trend Scenario, Growth Strategies and Forecast 2032

Reports And Data

the Asia Pacific region had the largest revenue share in the global Adhesive Market in 2021.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK , UNITED STATES, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2022, the global Adhesive Market was valued at USD 55.78 Billion, and it is projected to reach USD 81.75 Billion by 2032, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific region dominated the global Adhesive Market in terms of revenue in 2021. The growing demand for adhesives in the construction and automotive sectors, particularly in developing countries like China and India, is driving the expansion of the market in this industry.

The demand for adhesive-based products in the construction sector is expected to witness significant growth due to the rising middle class and increasing urbanization in the region. Additionally, the thriving e-commerce market in the region and the availability of attractive deals on these platforms are anticipated to accelerate the adoption of adhesive products.

Adhesive Market Segments:

The Adhesive Market Report encompasses various parameters and provides comprehensive insights into the industry. In 2022, the market size value was recorded at USD 55.78 Billion, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% from 2022 to 2032. The forecast indicates that the revenue is expected to reach USD 81.75 Billion by 2032.

The estimation is based on the data collected from the years 2020 to 2021, with the forecast period spanning from 2022 to 2032. The quantitative units used for measurement are in terms of revenue, denoted in USD Billion.

The report covers various aspects, including revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends. It also includes segmentation based on Product Type Outlook, Application Outlook, and Regional Outlook.

Under the Product Type Outlook, the market is categorized into water-based, solvent-based, hot melt, and reactive & others. The Application Outlook encompasses packaging, building & construction, woodworking & joinery, automotive & transportation, consumer goods, and others.

The regional scope of the report covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. These regions are analyzed for their market trends, revenue potential, and growth opportunities within the adhesive industry.

Overall, the Adhesive Market Report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including historical data, forecasted revenue, market segmentation, and regional insights.

Adhesive Market Strategic Developments:

In 2021, 3M Company announced the launch of its new advanced tape technology, designed to provide a reliable and efficient bonding solution for aerospace and industrial applications. The new tape technology is expected to strengthen 3M’s product offerings in the global adhesive market.

In 2021, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA signed a strategic partnership agreement with Carbon Clean Solutions, a leading carbon capture technology company, to jointly develop and commercialize advanced adhesive solutions with a lower carbon footprint. This partnership is expected to enhance Henkel’s sustainability initiatives and expand its product offerings in the global adhesive market.

In 2020, H.B. Fuller Company acquired Adecol Ind. Quimica is a leading adhesive company based in Brazil. The acquisition aimed to expand H.B. Fuller’s product offerings in the Latin American market and strengthen its presence in the global adhesive market.

Adhesive Market Competitive landscape:

The global Adhesive Market is comprised of several major companies that play a significant role in the industry. Some of these prominent companies include Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Bostik SA, 3M Company, Sika AG, and H.B. Fuller Company. These companies have established themselves as key players in the market and contribute to its growth and development.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA is a renowned company known for its innovative adhesive solutions across various industries. Bostik SA is another leading player that specializes in adhesive and bonding technologies, offering a wide range of products for industrial, construction, and consumer markets. 3M Company is globally recognized for its diverse portfolio of adhesive products used in industries such as automotive, electronics, healthcare, and more.

Sika AG is a prominent player in the construction adhesive market, providing high-performance solutions for various construction applications. H.B. Fuller Company is known for its comprehensive adhesive solutions catering to industries such as packaging, hygiene, electronics, and assembly.

These companies possess extensive expertise, technological advancements, and a strong market presence, enabling them to meet the diverse adhesive requirements of customers worldwide. Through continuous research and development, strategic partnerships, and expansion initiatives, these major companies contribute significantly to the growth and competitiveness of the global Adhesive Market.

