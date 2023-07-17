Alternative Building Materials Market: Green Technologies For A Sustainable Future | Reach USD 330 Bn by 2030

Growth of the alternative building material is majorly driven rise in awareness to use sustainable building material for construction in developed countries.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Alternative building materials refer to non-traditional materials used in construction that offer sustainable, eco-friendly, and innovative solutions compared to conventional building materials like concrete, steel, or wood.

The alternative building materials market size was valued at $189.8 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $330.3 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Increase in awareness about using environment friendly material and strict restriction implemented by government for manufacturing and using traditional material has lead people to opt for alternate building material. In addition, acquiring the LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) green certification from the government authorities on building eco-friendly buildings makes the owner eligible for several grants from the government and also gets concession in taxes. Further, manufacturing of these alternative material emits less carbon as well as requires less energy for manufacturing.

These are some of the driving factors for the alternative building material market.

The alternative building materials market is segmented on the basis of material, end user, application and region.

On the basis of capacity, the market is divided into bamboo, recycled plastic, wood and others. Depending on end user, it is classified into residential and non-residential.

On the basis of application, the market is divided into construction, furniture and flooring.

By region, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, Italy and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).

Top Players:

The major players profiled in the alternative building materials market include Bauder Ltd., ByFusion Global Inc., CarbonCure Technologies Inc., JD Composites, Kirei, Neular, Plasticiet, Rammed Earth Enterprises, Rammed Earth Works and Takataka Plastics. Major companies in the market have adopted strategies such as product launch, business expansion and partnership, to offer better products and services to customers in the alternative building materials market.

Key Findings Of The Study

• By material, the wood segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2020.

• By end user, the residential segment generated the highest revenue in 2020.

• By application, the flooring segment generated the highest revenue in 2020.

• By region, the Asia-Pacific generated the highest revenue in 2020.

