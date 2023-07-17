Vacuum Pumps Market Adoption of Advanced Technologies in Industry will Grows At a CAGR of 5.5% by 2031

The rise in onsite processing requirements and a surge in demand for petroleum & crude oil across various end-user industries driving the market growth

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Vacuum pumps are mechanical devices used to create and maintain a vacuum or low-pressure environment within a system. They are widely employed in various industries, scientific research, and technological applications.

Vacuum pumps work by removing air or other gases from a sealed space, creating a partial vacuum or low-pressure environment. This removal of gas molecules reduces the pressure inside the system, allowing for specific processes or applications.

The vacuum pumps market size was valued at $5.4 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $9.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Vacuum pumps are available in various types, including rotary vacuum pumps and reciprocating vacuum pumps. They are applicable in various end-use sectors such as automotive, healthcare, chemical, oil & gas, and pharmaceuticals.

Asia-Pacific dominated the global market in terms of revenue in 2021, due to the rapid expansion of the automotive, chemical, healthcare, and oil & gas sectors. In the healthcare sector, the key function of a vacuum pump is to deliver vacuum pressure for aspiration and to ensure that both patient rooms and surgery rooms are safe and efficient. Vacuum technology is further pivotal for the sterilization of medical equipment as well as the use of X-ray tubes in high vacuum conditions. In addition, the surge in investment in the healthcare sector is likely to drive the vacuum pumps market growth in Asia-Pacific. For instance, in the Economic Survey of 2022, India’s public expenditure on healthcare was 2.1% of GDP in 2021-22 against 1.8% in 2020-21.

Top Runners:

The key players that are operating in the vacuum pumps industry are Atlas Copco, Becker Pumps Corporation, Busch Vacuum Solutions (Busch Group), Ebara Corporation, Flowserve Corporation, GlobalVac & Air, Graham Corporation, Ingersoll Rand, Pfeiffer Vacuum GmbH, and ULVAC Inc.

In summary, vacuum pumps are essential devices for creating and maintaining a vacuum or low-pressure environment in various applications. They come in different types, each suited for specific vacuum levels and applications, and are used across industries for processes such as manufacturing, research, healthcare, and more.

