Microcellular Plastics Market to grow at 7.1% CAGR from 2022 to 2031 due to increase demand in food packaging sector

Microcellular Plastics Market Research, 2031

Asia-Pacific held the major share in 2021, garnering nearly half of the global microcellular plastic market revenue, and is projected to rule the roost by 2031.

OREGON, PORTLAND, USA, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Microcellular plastic market is expected to exceed $93.0 billion by 2031 and to witnessing a CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global microcellular plastic market based on type, end-user, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

By type, the polyurethane (PU) segment held the largest share in 2021, garnering more than one-fourth of the global microcellular plastic market revenue, and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2031. The polyethylene terephthalate (PET) segment, on the other hand, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. The polystyrene (PS), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polycarbonate (PC), and others segments are also analyzed through the report.

By end-user, the food packaging segment contributed to more than one-fourth of the global microcellular plastic market revenue and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. The building and construction segment, on the other hand, would display the fastest CAGR of 7.6% throughout the forecast period. The other segments assessed through the report take in healthcare, electrical and electronics, and others.

By region, Asia-Pacific held the major share in 2021, garnering nearly half of the global microcellular plastic market revenue, and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. The same region would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 7.3% throughout the forecast period. The other provinces studied through the report include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global microcellular plastic market report include, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Trinseo, Armacell, BASF SE, INOAC, Total Energies SE, INEOSCORPORATION, RTP company, LAVERGNE, Inc., SABIC, Gracious Living Innovations, Horizon Plastics, microgreen Polymers, and ABC Group. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

Type

Polystyrene (PS)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Polycarbonate (PC)

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Polyurethane (PU)

Others

End User

Healthcare

Building and Construction

Food Packaging

Electrical and Electronics

Others

