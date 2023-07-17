Paperboard Container Market Demand, Supply, Growth Factors, Latest Rising Trend to Reach $207.40 Bn by 2031

Rise in food and beverages and healthcare sectors increases the demand for paperboard containers.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Paperboard containers are versatile packaging solutions made from a type of paper-based material known as paperboard. They are widely used in various industries for packaging, storing, and transporting a wide range of products. The paperboard container market size was valued at $135.48 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $207.40 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2022 to 2031.

The global paperboard container market is anticipated to be driven by the rise in demand for paperboard container packaging in important end-use sectors, such as food and beverages, healthcare, industrial products, and others. The food and beverages and healthcare sectors in emerging nations are expected to benefit from the rapid expansion in global population. In turn, it is anticipated to increase the demand for paperboard container packaging.

Advantages of Paperboard Containers: Paperboard containers offer several advantages:

Sustainability: Paperboard is a renewable and recyclable material, making it an environmentally friendly packaging option compared to plastics or metals.

Customizability: Paperboard containers can be easily customized with printing, coatings, embossing, and other finishing techniques to enhance branding and visual appeal.

Cost-Effective: Paperboard containers are generally more cost-effective compared to other packaging materials, especially for large-scale production.

Lightweight: Paperboard is lightweight, which reduces transportation costs and energy consumption during shipping.

In addition, paperboard-based packaging is an affordable and lightweight packaging option that offers enough protection for a variety of items. Paper-based packaging includes shipping sacks, paperboard, containerboard, and paper bags. Containerboard is made from cardboard and are available in different grades with special qualities that make them perfect for packing cereals, cosmetic items, and medications. Multi-wall paper bags called shipping sacks are typically used to transport large goods.

Top Players:

Oji Fibre Solutions, Westrock, Sappi, Nampak Products Ltd, Stora Enso, DS Smith Plc, Keystone Folding Box, Amcor Plc, Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd, Nine Dragons Paper, Cascades, Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget, Mondi Plc, International Paper, Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, Meta Board, Evergreen Packaging LLC

Key Findings Of The Study:

• The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging global paperboard container market trends and dynamics.

• Depending on board type, the paperboard segment has dominated the market, in terms of revenue in 2021, and containerboard is projected to grow at

a significant CAGR during the paperboard container market forecast period.

• By end users, the food and beverage segment has registered highest revenue in 2021.

• Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest paperboard container market growth rate in the coming years.

• The key players within the global paperboard container market are profiled in this report, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help

understand the competitive outlook of the paperboard container industry.

• The report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends and emerging paperboard container market opportunities of the market.

In summary, paperboard containers are widely used in various industries for their versatility, sustainability, and cost-effectiveness. They offer a reliable and customizable packaging solution for a wide range of products, contributing to efficient storage, transportation, and presentation.

