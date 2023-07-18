Aqueducts Launches Conduit BI: Azure Data Lake, Synapse, and Power BI accelerator for MS Dynamics 365 F&O Users
With our deep expertise in F&O data architecture and Microsoft's advanced BI tools, Conduit BI provides an unparalleled reporting solution that empowers F&O customers.”LAS COLINAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Aqueducts Consulting, a Microsoft partner specializing in business intelligence solutions for Dynamics 365 Finance and Supply Chain, is thrilled to announce the release of Conduit BI, an innovative reporting services package specifically designed for customers using Microsoft Dynamics 365 F&O. Conduit BI leverages Microsoft's cutting-edge BI architecture, including Azure Data Lake, Synapse, and Power BI, to provide F&O users with an accelerated and seamless reporting experience.
Conduit BI is the result of over a dozen years of experience in building robust data models for Microsoft Dynamics 365 F&O and AX. Aqueducts Consulting's expertise in F&O data modeling, combined with Microsoft's latest BI technologies, enables Conduit BI to deliver instant access to critical ERP data, thereby saving customers valuable time and expenses associated with architecting a reporting solution from scratch.
With Conduit BI, F&O customers can now effortlessly extract and transform using a clear and proven blueprint—set up explicitly for adoption by the internal BI team—then visualize their ERP data using Power BI's intuitive and user-friendly interface. By leveraging the power of Azure Data Lake, Conduit BI ensures the availability of real-time data for immediate reporting needs, empowering businesses to make data-driven decisions swiftly and confidently.
Key features and benefits of Conduit BI include:
1. Accelerated Reporting: Conduit BI provides F&O users with quick and seamless access to vital ERP data, enabling them to generate comprehensive reports with minimal effort.
2. Integrated BI Architecture: By leveraging Microsoft's state-of-the-art BI technologies, Conduit BI maximizes the potential of Azure Data Lake, Synapse, and Power BI, ensuring a cohesive and powerful reporting experience.
3. Expertise in F&O Data Models: With over a dozen years of experience in building F&O data models, Aqueducts Consulting has fine-tuned Conduit BI to meet the specific reporting requirements of Microsoft Dynamics 365 F&O users—including for Manufacturing and Professional Services specific data.
4. Cost and Time Savings: By eliminating the need to architect a reporting solution from scratch, Conduit BI saves customers valuable time, effort, and expense, enabling them to focus on core business activities.
5. Best preparation for Microsoft Fabric: all the elements used in Conduit BI prepare exactly for Fabric when D365 F&O customers are ready to move there when it becomes available.
"Our team is beyond excited to introduce Conduit BI to the Microsoft Dynamics 365 F&O community," said Joe Christensen, Managing Partner of Aqueducts Consulting. "We wanted a way for our customers to jump right into real BI and report design. With our deep expertise in F&O data models and Microsoft's advanced BI architecture, Conduit BI provides an unparalleled reporting solution that empowers F&O customers to extract maximum value from their ERP data. Our business goal is to deliver 4 months of value to customers in 4 weeks—saving them months of work and the costs associated to architecting a reporting solution internally, and launching them right into report production.”
Aqueducts Consulting is committed to delivering cutting-edge business intelligence solutions to help businesses unlock the full potential of their data. With the launch of Conduit BI, Aqueducts Consulting further strengthens its position as a trusted partner for companies seeking comprehensive and efficient reporting capabilities for Microsoft Dynamics 365 F&O.
For more information about Conduit BI and Aqueducts Consulting's range of services, please visit www.conduitbi.com.
About Aqueducts Consulting:
Aqueducts Consulting is a leading provider of business intelligence solutions, specializing in Microsoft Dynamics 365 F&O. With extensive experience in data modeling and analytics, Aqueducts Consulting helps businesses extract valuable insights from their ERP data, enabling data-driven decision-making and accelerating growth. For more information, visit www.aqueductsconsulting.com.
