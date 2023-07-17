North America Off-site Construction Market Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2031 | Grows at a CAGR of 4.9%

A number of players in the North America off-site construction market are expanding their businesses to strengthen their foothold in the global market.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Off-site construction, also known as modular or prefabricated construction, is a construction method that involves the fabrication and assembly of building components or entire structures at a location away from the final construction site. These components are then transported to the site and assembled, reducing the amount of on-site construction work required.

In North America, off-site construction has gained significant popularity and is increasingly being used across various sectors, including residential, commercial, industrial, and institutional construction. the North America off-site construction market size was valued at $49.4 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $80.8 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2031.

Download Sample PDF: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/32155

Commonly materials used in off-site construction include steel, wood, concrete, and others. Among these, the steel segment accounted for the highest market share in 2021, owing to its easy fabrication and ease in installation. In addition, the market is analyzed across different end-user industries of off-site construction including residential, data center, renewable energy, manufacturing, and commercial.

The market is mainly driven by rise in advantageous features of off-site construction including reduction of waste, possibilities for circular economy, superior product quality and better health, and safety for workers. However, high initial cost involved in setting-up of off-site construction fabrication facilities and structural limitations of prefabricated modules constrain growth of the market.

Make Purchase Enquiry Before Buying @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/32155

Rise in population and rapid urbanization propels growth of residential, commercial, and other infrastructures; thereby, propels growth of the North America off-site construction market.

In 2021, the U.S. dominated the North America off-site construction market, in terms of revenue. Moreover, the market in Mexico is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributable to rapid economic growth and urbanization in the country.

Top Players:

Key companies profiled in the North America off-site construction market report include Blokable Inc., Blu Homes, Emagispace, Falcon Structures, FullStack Modular, Modus Structures Inc, Nomodic, Plant Prefab, Inc., Project Frog, and SG Blocks Inc.

Request for Customization @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/32155

Key Findings Of The Study

• The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging North America off-site construction market trends and dynamics.

• By material, the steel segment dominated the North America off-site construction market, in terms of revenue in 2021 and concrete is projected to grow

at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

• By end-user industry, the renewable energy segment is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

• Mexico is projected to register highest growth rate in the coming years.

• The key players within the North America off-site construction are profiled in this report, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help

understand competitive outlook of the North America off-site construction industry.