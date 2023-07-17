Digital Fabrication Inkjet Inks Market Size and Growth Comprehensive Analysis | 2023-2030

Digital Fabrication Inkjet Inks Market

Digital Fabrication Inkjet Inks is an ink used in digital inkjet printer, generally; it can be directly applied to the print media in the form of droplets. The main components of the ink are color unit and vectors. Color unit may be a pigment or dye.

The global Digital Fabrication Inkjet Inks market size was valued at USD 571.1 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 719.2 million by 2029 with a CAGR of 3.3 percentage during review period. The influence of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine War were considered while estimating market sizes.

Global Digital Fabrication Inkjet Inks key players include Print-Rite, Hongsam Digital Science and Technology, Liaoning Fine Chemical Technology, Neomark (Tianjin) Ink, Zhuhai Seine Technology, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 55 percentage.

China is the largest market, with a share over 25 percentage, followed by Europe and US, both have a share over 30 percentage.

In terms of application, the largest application is Office Printing, followed by Textile, Industrial Printing, etc

Market segmentation

Digital Fabrication Inkjet Inks market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2018-2029, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value.

The major players covered in the Digital Fabrication Inkjet Inks market report are:

HP

EPSON

Collins

Fujifilm Sericol International

Wikoff Color

Nippon Kayaku

TRIDENT

Sensient Imaging Technologies

Van Son Holland Ink

Nazdar

Dupont

InkTec

Roland DG

Hitachi

American Ink Jet Corporation

Jetbest

Print-Rite

Hongsam Digital Science and Technology

Liaoning Fine Chemical Technology

Neomark (Tianjin) Ink

Zhuhai Seine Technology

Guangzhou Boye Digital Technology

Inkbank

Shanghai INKWIN Inkjet Technology

Guangzhou Fusica Digital

Market segment by Type

Digital Fabrication Inkjet Inks Based on Dye

Digital Fabrication Inkjet Inks Based on Pigment

Market segment by Application

Office Printing

Textile

Industrial Printing

Market segment by region, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

This report profiles key players in the global Digital Fabrication Inkjet Inks market based on the following parameters - company overview, production, value, price, gross margin, product portfolio, geographical presence, and key developments.

This report also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War Influence.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Digital Fabrication Inkjet Inks product scope, market overview, market estimation caveats and base year.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Digital Fabrication Inkjet Inks, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Digital Fabrication Inkjet Inks from 2018 to 2023.

Chapter 3, the Digital Fabrication Inkjet Inks competitive situation, sales quantity, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Digital Fabrication Inkjet Inks breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales quantity, consumption value and growth by regions, from 2018 to 2029.

Chapter 5 and 6, to segment the sales by Type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2018 to 2029.

Chapter 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales quantity, consumption value and market share for key countries in the world, from 2017 to 2022.and Digital Fabrication Inkjet Inks market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2024 to 2029.

