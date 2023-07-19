Hypodermic Syringes And Needles Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Hypodermic Syringes And Needles Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s hypodermic syringes and needles market forecast, the hypodermic syringes and needles market size is predicted to reach a value of $7.96 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 3.25% through the forecast period.
The increasing demand for syringes and needles will boost the market. North America is expected to hold the largest hypodermic syringes and needles market share. Major hypodermic syringes and needles market leaders include Becton, Dickinson And Company, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cardinal Health Inc., Smiths Medical Inc., Terumo Corporation, Nipro Corporation, Connecticut Hypodermics Inc., Medline Industries LP, EXELINT International Co., Vita Needle Company, Vitrex Medical A/S, Hi-Tech Syringes.
Hypodermic Syringes And Needles Market Segments
1) By Type: Syringes, Needles
2) By Usability: Disposable, Re-Usable
3) By Application: Blood Collection, Drug Delivery, Vaccination, Insulin Administration, Other Applications
4) By End-Use: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Diagnostic Centers, Other End-Uses
These types of syringes and needles are medical devices used to inject or withdraw bodily fluids or medications. The syringe consists of a barrel, a plunger, and a tip or hub where the needle is attached.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Hypodermic Syringes And Needles Market Trends And Strategies
4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Hypodermic Syringes And Needles Market Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
