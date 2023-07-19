Healthcare Staffing Market Size Expected To Reach $57 Billion By 2027

Healthcare Staffing Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Healthcare Staffing Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers market analysis and every facet of the healthcare staffing market research. As per TBRC’s healthcare staffing market forecast, the healthcare staffing market size is predicted to reach a value of $57.18 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 7.25% through the forecast period.

The growing shortage of healthcare staff is expected to propel the healthcare staffing market demand going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest healthcare staffing market share. Major players in the market include Envision Healthcare Corporation, AMN Healthcare, CHG Management Inc., Maxim Healthcare Group, Cross Country Healthcare Inc., Aya Healthcare, Adecco Group, Trustaff, TeamHealth, LocumTenens.com, Jackson Healthcare, Favorite Healthcare Staffing.

Healthcare Staffing Market Segments

1) By Service: Travel Nurse Staffing, Per Diem Nurse Staffing, Locum Tenes Staffing, Allied Healthcare Staffing

2) By Function: Patient Care Staff, Administrative Staff, Support Staff, Technicians, Allied Health Professionals

3) By End User: Hospitals, Pharma, Clients, Government Agencies

This type of staffing is the process of employing healthcare workers or providers as needed for a particular organization. In addition to ensuring better patient care, adequate staffing numbers also lessen nurse fatigue, avoid burnout, and boost patient satisfaction.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

