Aggregates Market Is Expected To Reach USD 761.47 Billion By 2032.

Reports And Data

The market value for Aggregates Market was USD 535 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 761.47 Billion in 2032

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Aggregates Market Overview

In 2022, the Aggregates Market had a market value of USD 535 Billion. It is projected to reach USD 761.47 Billion by 2032, experiencing a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4% during the forecast period. The revenue growth is primarily fueled by the construction industry, which is rapidly incorporating aggregates into building construction and infrastructure development projects. This trend is driven by the continuous urbanization and population growth. Aggregates are extensively used in the construction of various infrastructure facilities such as roads, highways, bridges, airports, and more. Additionally, the increasing demand for aggregates in the production of concrete, asphalt, and other building materials is contributing to revenue growth.

The main catalyst for the global aggregate market expansion is the rising population and urbanization, which are propelling infrastructure development in emerging economies.

Aggregates Market Segments

The Aggregates Market consists of various types of aggregates, including crushed stone, sand, gravel, and others. In terms of revenue, the market value for crushed stone was USD Billion in 2022 and is projected to grow steadily during the forecast period, reaching USD Billion by 2032. Similarly, the sand segment is expected to experience significant revenue growth, with a market value of USD Billion in 2022 and a projected value of USD Billion by 2032. The gravel segment is also anticipated to contribute to the market's revenue growth, with a market value of USD Billion in 2022 and a projected value of USD Billion by 2032. Additionally, the "others" category encompasses various types of aggregates that are expected to play a role in the market's growth, with a market value of USD Billion in 2022 and a projected value of USD Billion by 2032.

In terms of application outlook, concrete is a significant driver of revenue in the Aggregates Market. The demand for aggregates in the production of concrete is expected to continue growing during the forecast period. In 2022, the concrete segment accounted for a market value of USD Billion, and it is projected to reach USD Billion by 2032.

Furthermore, road base and coverings represent another crucial application for aggregates. The construction and maintenance of roads require a substantial amount of aggregates, and this segment is expected to contribute significantly to revenue growth. In 2022, the road base and coverings segment had a market value of USD Billion, and it is projected to reach USD Billion by 2032.

Access Full Report Description with Research Methodology and Table of Content: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/aggregates-market

Aggregates Market: Strategic Developments

• In 2021, Vulcan Materials Company announced the acquisition of U.S. Concrete, Inc., a leading supplier of ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and related products. The acquisition was valued at approximately $1.3 Billion and is expected to strengthen Vulcan’s position in the growing Texas market.

• In 2020, Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. announced the completion of the divestment of its aggregates and ready-mix assets in Germany for approximately €87 Million. The divestment was in line with the company’s strategy to optimize its portfolio and focus on its core businesses.

• In 2020, HeidelbergCement AG announced its commitment to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050. The company plans to reduce its CO2 emissions by 30% by 2025 and by 80% by 2050. It is also investing in renewable energy and alternative raw materials to achieve its goals.

Get Free Sample PDF (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-free-sample/3228

Aggregates Market: Competitive landscape

The global Aggregates Market is characterized by a highly fragmented competitive landscape, with a multitude of players operating within the industry. However, several major companies hold significant market share and play a crucial role in driving the market's revenue. These key players contribute to shaping the industry dynamics and establishing themselves as prominent leaders in the market.

Among the major companies in the global Aggregates Market, Vulcan Materials Company stands out as a key player. They have consistently demonstrated their dominance and hold a significant share of the market revenue. Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. is another prominent player that has established a strong presence in the market. Their expertise and extensive global operations contribute to their success in the aggregates industry.

HeidelbergCement AG is also a notable player in the market, known for its wide range of high-quality aggregates. LafargeHolcim Ltd. is another major company that has a strong foothold in the global market. They have a diverse portfolio of aggregates products and cater to various sectors within the construction industry.

Browse more Reports:

Steam Boiler Systems Market-https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/steam-boiler-systems-market

Floor Coatings Market-https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/floor-coatings-market

Plant Growth Chamber Market-https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/plant-growth-chamber-market

Window Tint Market-https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/window-tint-market

Silage Bags Market-https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/silage-bags-market

Request a customization of the report: https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/3228

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behaviour shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.