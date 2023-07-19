Feed Enzymes Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Feed Enzymes Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the feed enzymes market research. As per TBRC’s feed enzymes market forecast, the feed enzymes market size is predicted to reach a value of $2.30 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 7.5% through the forecast period.
The increase in consumption of meat is expected to propel the growth of the market going forward. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest feed enzymes market share. Major players in the market include BASF SE, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Adisseo France SAS, Associated British Foods plc., Alltech Inc., E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Novozymes A/S, Novus International Inc., Kemin Industries Inc., Novus International Inc., BioResource International.
Feed Enzymes Market Segments
1) By Type: Protease, Phytase, Carbohydrase, Other Types
2) By Source: Microorganism, Plant, Animal
3) By Form: Dry, Liquid, Other Forms
4) By Livestock: Swine, Poultry, Ruminants, Aquatic Animals, Other Livestocks
These types of enzymes refer to biological catalysts composed of proteins that facilitate digestion by breaking down starch, protein, and fat in the digestive system to improve the utilization of the feed to increase the number of nutrients available to the body. It is used to improve nutrient capture efficiency and get rid of anti-nutrients derived from feed.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Feed Enzymes Market Trends And Strategies
4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Feed Enzymes Market Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
