Dairy Alternative Market Eyeing Bigger Moves By 2031 | WhiteWave Foods Company, Blue Diamond Growers

Dairy Alternative Market

Increase in obese population and rise in demand for chemical-free, and plant based milk products are the major factors boosting the dairy alternatives market

Rise in the number of people allergic to dairy, growth in health awareness, and increase in disposable income among individuals drive the growth of the global dairy alternatives market. ” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Dairy Alternatives Market by Source (Soy, Almond, Rice and Other Sources), Application (Food, Beverages, Dairy-free Probiotic Drinks and Others), and Distribution Channel (Large Retail, Small Retail, Specialty Stores and Online): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2031". According to the report, the global dairy alternatives industry generated $13.1 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to generate $55.4 billion by 2031 witnessing a CAGR of 13.99% from 2022 to 2031.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6198

Prime determinants of growth

Rise in the number of people allergic to dairy, growth in health awareness, and increase in disposable income among individuals drive the growth of the global dairy alternatives market. However, fluctuating prices of raw materials and high cost hinder the market growth. On the other hand, growth in demand for dairy alternatives by the vegan population and introduction of new flavor & variety of dairy alternatives present new opportunities in the coming years.

The factors that drive the dairy alternatives market growth includehealth benefits associated with consuming plant based milk as they are high in micro and macronutrient content as well as low in fat and cholesterol content.Rising demand for plant-based milk is among the major factors boosting the dairy alternative market. A huge demand for naturally prepared plant-based milk has been noted during the past years, which is expected to continue over the forecast period.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

The key players in the dairy alternatives industry profiled in the report are WhiteWave Foods Company, Blue Diamond Growers, SunOpta Inc., Earth’s Own Food Inc., Living Harvest Foods Inc., Kikkoman Corporation, Rebel Kitchen, Organic Valley, Panos Brands LLC, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., and Eden Foods Inc

𝐋𝐈𝐌𝐈𝐓𝐄𝐃-𝐓𝐈𝐌𝐄 𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐄𝐑 - 𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 & 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝟏𝟓% 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/d57c34728a1b06d80c931ca0b369036e

The growth in vegan population is anticipated to increase the demand for dairy alternative milk/milk products. Consumers in countries such as Canada are avoiding animal products and demanding for healthier and cleaner naturally prepared plant-based food. Thus, attractiveness toward dairy alternatives is one of the main factors driving the global dairy alternative marketand also the rise in fitness concerns among people in different regions has also helped the market.

Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, to maintain its dominance by 2030

Based on region, Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global dairy alternatives market, owing to increasing consumer awareness in the region. Moreover, the LAMEA region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast period, owing to surge in disposable income.

The dairy alternatives market is segmented on the basis of source, application, distribution channel, and region. By source, market is categorized into four segments, which include soy, almond, rice, and other sources. By application, the market is segmented as food which includes spread, creamer, yogurt, tofu and others; beverages which includes dairy alternative milk, dairy-free probiotic drinks and others. Large retail, small retail, specialty store and online are the segmentations by distribution channel. Regionally, the market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6198

𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:

Flavored Water Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/flavored-water-market-A15365

Chilled and Deli Food Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/chilled-and-deli-food-market

Anhydrous Milk Fat Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/anhydrous-milk-fat-market-A53446

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.